 Navi Mumbai International Airport to Begin Operations on Christmas, 25 December 2025

Navi Mumbai International Airport to Begin Operations on Christmas, 25 December 2025

23 scheduled daily departures, scaling up to 34 departures from on February 2026 

Airports
India
Approximately 120 air traffic movements (ATMs) daily in the initial phase • First arrival and departure flights to be operated by IndiGo, followed by  Air India Express and Akasa Air 

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will begin  commercial operations on 25 December 2025.  The launch will add capacity to the  growing aviation needs of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region  (MMR).

In the first month, NMIA will operate for 12 hours between 08:00 hrs and 20:00 hrs, handling 23 scheduled daily departures. During this  period, the airport will manage up to 10 flight movements per  hour.

The inaugural flight to arrive at NMIA will be IndiGo 6E460 from  Bengaluru, scheduled to touchdown at 8:00 AM. Shortly after,  IndiGo 6E882 will depart for Hyderabad at 8:40 AM, marking the  first outbound service from the new airport. During the initial  launch period, passengers will benefit from services operated by  IndiGo, Air India Express, and Akasa Air, connecting Mumbai to 16 major domestic destinations.

NMI Connectivity • Ahmedabad  (AMD)

  • Aurangabad (IXU) • Bengaluru (BLR) • Chennai (MAA) • Cochin (COK) • Coimbatore (CJB) • Delhi (DEL)
  • Goa (GOI & GOX) • Hyderabad (HYD) • Jaipur (JAI)
  • Jammu (IXJ)* • Kolkata (CCU) • Lucknow (LKO) • Mangaluru (IXE) • Nagpur (NAG) • Vadodara (BDQ)

Starting February 2026, the airport will transition to round-the-clock operations, expanding  to 34 daily departures to meet the increasing needs of the MMR.

Operational phase  Total Daily Departures
25 December 2025 to 31January 2026 23
1 February 2026 onwards 34

To ensure a seamless start, NMIA is conducting comprehensive Operational Readiness  and Airport Transfer (ORAT) trials in collaboration with all stakeholders, including security  agencies and airline partners. Further strengthening its preparedness, the Central  Industrial Security Force (CISF) was formally inducted at NMIA on 29 October 2025, with  deployment across key airport functions.

 

 

