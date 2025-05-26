NMDC Powers Dantewada’s Growth with River Ghat Development

In a significant step toward transforming Dantewada into a vibrant cultural and tourism hub, NMDC Limited has developed a picturesque ghat and pitching area at the sacred confluence of the Shankini and Dankini rivers. Executed under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, the INR 298 lakh project is already delivering multi-dimensional impact - boosting tourism, fostering sustainable livelihoods, and aligning with national campaigns like Dekho Apna Desh and Swadesh Darshan.

Dantewada, home to the revered Danteshwari Temple, one of the 52 Shakti Peethas has long drawn pilgrims during Chaitra Navratri, Sharadiya Navratri, Fagun Mela, and the grand Dussehra celebrations. Yet, despite its cultural and natural significance, the region remained largely untapped as a tourist destination. The newly constructed ghat is not only enhancing access to the river’s serene beauty but also acting as a catalyst for economic and social revitalization.

What sets this development apart is the transformation it has brought to the lives of local tribal communities. For generations, these less-privileged families, residing deep within forested villages, relied heavily on forest resources for survival and never imagined that the natural water bodies surrounding them could become the focal point of a thriving tourism economy. Today, the rise in tourist footfall is translating into real, tangible benefits. The tribal families are becoming self-sufficient, engaging in eco-tourism, showcasing local crafts and offering visitor services that generate steady income. Their reduced dependency on forest exploitation is also leading to more sustainable and environmentally responsible livelihoods.

Rajvijay Tandon, Executive Engineer, Rural Engineering Service Division, Dantewada said: “The construction of the retaining wall and ghats in Dantewada, supported by NMDC’s CSR initiative, has transformed the area into a center for religious and social activities. Furthermore, the construction of the retaining wall ensures that there will be no adverse impact on the river in the future.”

In another CSR initiative reflecting NMDC’s commitment to the well-being of communities in its project-adjacent areas, NMDC has extended support to the Madkam Kutma Samaj in Dantewada by distributing tent house materials - strengthening community infrastructure and preserving local socio-cultural practices. hese initiatives reflect NMDC’s people-first approach of “Developing with the community, not just around it.