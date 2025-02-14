Nobu Hospitality announced several key hotel openings throughout 2025 in various locations across the globe.

Part of the company’s global expansion initiative, these openings range from the highly-anticipated Nobu Hotel Toronto, perched above the historic Pilkington Glass Factory; to the brand’s first foray into Italy, with Nobu Hotel Roma, set on the iconic Via Veneto.

Other locations include Al Khobar and New Orleans, which join the 41 Nobu hotels open and in development globally.

In the heart of the Eternal City

Set in the historic heart of Rome on the iconic Via Veneto, Nobu Hotel Roma merges the grandeur of two 19th-century buildings with Nobu’s signature Japanese minimalism, offering an unparalleled Italian experience.

Just moments from Villa Borghese, Trevi Fountain, and Piazza di Spagna, this refined hotel houses 122 elegantly designed guest rooms and suites, including the expansive 500 sqm Nobu Suite.

Set to open in summer 2025, the hotel features a vibrant rooftop terrace, with views over the iconic city skyline, versatile meeting spaces, a full-service spa, and a world-class fitness centre.

The exclusive Nobu restaurant, providing 24-hour in-room dining, and a private club lounge with curated music experiences, makes Nobu Hotel Roma the epitome of luxury living and vibrant culture in the Eternal City.

A star rises in the north

Following the headline-hitting success of its restaurant opening in 2024 and its luxury residences selling-out in record time, Nobu’s Toronto property will welcome the opening of its hotel rooms and suites in summer this year.

Marking Nobu Hospitality’s Canadian debut, Nobu Hotel Toronto occupies 45-stories in the heart of Toronto’s Entertainment District and is situated above the historic Pilkington Glass Factory with views of Lake Ontario.

Housing 36 guest rooms and suites, the hotel offers a bi-level Nobu restaurant with bar & lounge, private dining rooms, sushi bar and outdoor terrace.

Into the Arabian Gulf

The Nobu Hotel, Restaurant, and Residences Al Khobar will soon grace the city’s waterfront, offering breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf.

This destination will feature 120 rooms and suites and, at the heart of the property, the renowned Nobu Restaurant will welcome guests on the lobby level to experience its world-class culinary experiences.

Guests can unwind in the serene swimming pools, rejuvenate at the wellness centre, or utilise the state-of-the-art meeting and event spaces.

A jewel in New Orleans

Now open, Nobu Hotel Caesars New Orleans is the brand’s third in a successful ongoing partnership with Caesars Entertainment.

Located within the newly reimagined Caesars Tower, Nobu Hotel Caesars New Orleans occupies two floors and features 54 exquisitely designed guest rooms and suites.

Located on Canal Street, the hotel offers guests unparalleled access to New Orleans’ iconic French Quarter as well as spectacular riverfront views.

Beyond its location, Nobu Hotel Caesars New Orleans reflects the city’s dynamic spirit, combining Nobu’s signature style with the soulful heritage of the Crescent City.