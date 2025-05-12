Travel Daily Media

Philippines’ Hospitality Innovators Inc to open two new properties this year

Hotel Management Company
Philippines
Hospitality Innovators Inc (HII), a Filipino-owned hospitality management firm, announced that it is slated to open two properties in key destinations before the year ends.

Hospitality Innovators Inc (HII), a Filipino-owned hospitality management firm, announced that it is slated to open two properties in key destinations before the year ends.

In July, the HII will open Hue Hotels and Resorts Siargao in the popular surfers’ destination.

On the other hand, it projects the opening of its Costa Solana Quezon in Pagbilao, Quezon some time towards the end of the year.

Hue in Siargao will be the third property under Hue Hotels and Resorts and is part-owned by the family-run Luana Lifestyle and Leisure Hotel Inc.

However, HII has not disclosed if it has partnered with a hotel management firm for the 50-key Costa Solana.

Philippines' Hospitality Innovators Inc to open two new properties this year

