PM Inaugurates Satna Airport

In a major boost to Madhya Pradesh’s aviation and tourism infrastructure, the newly constructed Satna Airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister,i Narendra Modi via virtual mode from Bhopal. Marking a new chapter in regional connectivity, the ‘PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Seva’, operated by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, was also launched on this occasion, with its first symbolic flight flagged off from Satna.

As part of the inaugural ceremony, a special ‘Joy Ride’ was conducted for selected women passengers. Regular commercial operations of the service will commence from June 1, paving the way for enhanced tourism and economic opportunities across the Vindhya region.

The inauguration of Satna Airport is poised to significantly bolster regional air connectivity and open new avenues for religious, cultural, and natural tourism across the Vindhya region. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Strategic Vision to Strengthen Regional Tourism and Development

Minister of State for Culture, Tourism, Religious Trusts and Endowments (Independent Charge), Shri Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi, stated: “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the guidance of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, the state has witnessed a strengthening of core tourism infrastructure. The inauguration of Satna Airport is a major achievement in this direction. The PM Shri Tourism Air Service will connect our key spiritual and cultural heritage sites—such as Chitrakoot, Maihar, and Khajuraho—to the rest of the country and the world. This initiative will not only stimulate tourism but also unlock new opportunities for investment, employment, and regional development.”

Principal Secretary, Tourism, Culture, and Religious Trusts & Endowments Department, and Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla added, “The commencement of air services from Satna Airport represents a significant step in improving accessibility and promoting holistic development of the Vindhya region. This initiative is a realisation of Prime Minister Modi’s tourism-forward vision and reflects Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav’s commitment to sustainable growth in the sector. The ‘PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Seva’ will offer seamless connectivity to major tourism destinations, elevating regional tourism to new heights while strengthening the economy.”

Affordable Travel to Culturally Rich Destinations

The ‘PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Seva’ is a key state-level initiative designed to enhance air connectivity to major tourism sites. Tourists can book flights through www.jetserveaviation.com or by calling the helpline at 18004199006. The flight routes have been specially curated to cater to both domestic and international tourists with a focus on affordability and convenience.

The air service is expected to boost the local hospitality economy, creating new demand for hotels, guides, transportation services, and allied businesses—ultimately contributing to regional livelihood generation.

Tourism Potential Across Vindhya to Be Unlocked

The expansion of air connectivity through the ‘PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Seva’ will make access to destinations such as Khajuraho, Chitrakoot, and Maihar Temple significantly easier. Tourists will also benefit from improved access to sites such as:

Ram Van, Bharhut Stupa, Madhavgarh Fort, Pataini Devi Temple, Dharkundi, Venkatesh Temple, Shiv Mandir (Birsinghpur), Tulsi Museum, Maitri Park, Jagatdev Talab, and Sarsi Island.

Mukundpur White Tiger Safari, catering to wildlife tourism.

In Rewa district: Chachai Falls, Bahuti Falls, Kyoti Falls, Purwa Falls, Deur Kothar, Rewa Fort, and Piyavan Ghinaushi Dham.

In Singrauli district: Mada Caves, Rose Garden, Vindhya Nagar Lake Park, Hanuman Temple, and Tippa Jharia.

In Panna district: Panna Tiger Reserve, Ken River, Baldev Ji Temple, Prannath Ji Temple, Pandav Falls, Ajaygarh Fort, and Brihaspati Kund.

These destinations represent a vibrant mix of spiritual legacy, natural beauty, and archaeological significance, making the region a rich canvas for tourism expansion.

Weekly Flight Schedule The operational schedule has been strategically designed to offer multi-city connectivity:

Monday: Bhopal – Satna – Singrauli – Satna – Bhopal

Tuesday: Bhopal – Singrauli – Satna – Indore – Bhopal

Wednesday: Weekly Off

Thursday: Bhopal – Satna – Singrauli – Satna – Bhopal

Friday: Bhopal – Rewa – Singrauli – Rewa – Indore – Bhopal

Saturday: Bhopal – Satna – Singrauli – Satna – Bhopal

Sunday: Bhopal – Indore – Rewa – Singrauli – Bhopal

This comprehensive connectivity plan places Madhya Pradesh’s Vindhya region firmly on the national tourism map, ushering in a new era of economic growth, cultural preservation, and inclusive development—inspired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision and implemented under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav.