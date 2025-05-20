Radisson Hotel Group launches first two Verified Net Zero hotels

The existing Park Inn by Radisson Manchester City Centre is renovated to Radisson Hotel Manchester City Centre, A Verified Net Zero Hotel, completing its transition on 19th May 2025. The current Park Inn by Radisson Oslo City Centre will be renovated to Radisson RED Oslo City Centre, A Verified Net Zero Hotel, and will be in operation as of the beginning of July 2025

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce its first two hotels to achieve Verified Net Zero status, achieving 2040 requirements of the Net Zero Methodology for Hotels today. The properties in Oslo and Manchester are taking steps to eliminate Scope 1 & 2 emissions, significantly reduce Scope 3 emissions, aligned with the GHG protocol, and remove the remaining footprint with Nature Based Solutions. The achievement is unique, as the alignment with the Net Zero Methodology for Hotels is verified by a third party, TÜV Rheinland.

With the launch of two Verified Net Zero Hotels, Radisson Hotel Group is setting the gold standard for sustainable hospitality.

Net Zero actions in carbon footprint Scopes 1, 2 and 3

The Verified Net Zero program is comprehensive and includes the carbon footprint from energy use (Scopes 1 & 2 as defined by the Greenhouse Gas Protocol or GHG) as well as the hotel’s operational and supply chain footprint (Scope 3). Actions include the use of 100% renewable energy, achieved through electrification of hotels and/or the purchase of 100% renewable energy for all hotel functions from heating, cooling, hot water to cooking and spa & pool facilities. Next to overhauling operations to minimize waste, Radisson Hotel Group has re-evaluated its supply chains with a focus on Food & Beverage, and other sources of emissions such as hotel related transportation to minimize emissions.

All remaining emissions are compensated using Nature Based carbon credits from carbon removal in partnership with Agreena, the largest soil carbon program in Europe, supporting over 2,300 farmers to regenerate more than 4.5 million hectares of European farmland.

“Radisson Hotel Group aims to become Net Zero by 2050. While the move is easier in new build properties, the reality is that 80% of the buildings that need to become Net Zero by 2050 are already built. We believe it is critical to move as fast as possible with these existing buildings. Today, we are demonstrating that Net Zero conversion hotels are possible. In a conversion approach, the Manchester and Oslo hotels prove that non-sustainable hotels can become high performing asset classes with a positive impact on the planet. This approach needs to be serious and verified. And we are doing so with TÜV Rheinland. These Verified Net Zero hotels bring the future forward and offer guests the pinnacle of sustainable stays.” commented Federico J. González, Executive Vice Chairman at Radisson Hotel Group.

How guests will experience Verified Net Zero during their stay

The opportunity to stay at a Verified Net Zero property allows guests to become part of a forward-thinking movement that combines comfort and innovation with sustainability. Verified Net Zero properties do this through three key features: 100% renewable energy, low-carbon menus, and by being a minimal waste hotel. Radisson Hotel Group’s Verified Net Zero properties give guests the unique opportunity to stay in a hotel knowing their stay has a net zero carbon footprint.

Using 100% renewable energy sources means that Verified Net Zero hotels do not depend on using environmentally damaging fossil fuels for heating, cooling, hot water, and cooking.