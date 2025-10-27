Santiburi Koh Samui starts a new season with its 100 Miles Dining Programme

S Hotels & Resorts’ luxury retreat Santiburi Koh Samui ushers in the new season with a refreshed 100 Miles Dining Programme at its signature Sala Thai at Santiburi restaurant.

Koh Samui's foremost culinary landmark continues to celebrate authentic Thai cuisine with a five-course set meal crafted exclusively from ingredients sourced within 100 miles of the resort.

To do so, Santiburi’s head chef personally hand-picks fresh produce from local markets and the resort’s own organic garden, ensuring the highest quality and authenticity in every dish.

The 100 Miles Dining Programme is available exclusively at Sala Thai and is priced at THB 2,900++ per person, with optional wine pairing at THB 1,250++.

Guests can also enjoy the menu as part of a specially curated room package, priced from THB 8,850+++, which includes accommodation, daily breakfast for two, one 100 Miles Dining experience at Sala Thai Restaurant for two for every two paid nights, and 20 percent off the à la carte menu at Sala Thai.

Support where it matters

Every dish on the menu supports local fishermen, farmers and small-scale producers, with all ingredients either wild-caught or naturally harvested.

At its heart, the menu is a love letter to the coconut, sourced exclusively from traditional Koh Phangan farms renowned for their naturally creamy sweetness, while the seafood arrives fresh daily from trusted local vendors.

The initiative also champions S Hotels & Resorts’ new Green Button initiative: for every 100 Miles Set Menu ordered, a tree will be planted at Chiang Rai’s Singha Park, supporting reforestation and sustainability education.

A gastronomic experience through Thai flavours

The flavourful journey begins with Hor Mok Talay, a delicate, spiced coconut custard infused with fresh Surat Thani seafood, artfully served in a mini coconut shell as a tribute to Samui’s most iconic fruit.

Traditionally steamed in banana leaf cups, this classic Thai dish is reimagined by the chefs, who elevate its presentation while honouring the island’s celebrated coconut heritage.

The shell not only enhances visual appeal but also offers a final touch: tender coconut flesh to enjoy afterwards, serving as a natural palate cleanser that gently softens the spice.

For the starter, Samui Lobster Carpaccio pairs the island’s sweet, meaty lobster with playful tom yum caviar and a crisp peanut cracker.

The soup course, Tom Yam Goong, is reimagined with a fragrant coconut water broth, offering a lighter, more aromatic take on the classic.

The main, Surf ’n’ Earth, pairs slow-cooked, grain-fed beef cheeks from a local farm in Nakhon Si Thammarat, certified by the Department of Livestock Development, with wild-caught Samui red snapper.

The tender beef cheeks are slow cooked to perfection and paired with a stir-fried Malindjo leaf mousse and crispy egg, inspired by the Southern Thai favourite Bai Liang Pad Khai (Stir Fried Malindjo Leaves with Eggs), finished with a rich red curry sauce.

The red snapper is complemented by local squash mousse and elevated with bold, house-made Surat-style yellow crab curry sauce.

To conclude the culinary journey, Chocolate Coconut Parfait with Raspberries pays homage to the coconut in both form and flavour, balancing creamy sweetness with a bright, tart berry accent.

Inspired by the structure of a mature coconut, with its rich brown shell and pure white flesh, the dessert is artfully crafted as a half shell: a delicate chocolate exterior encasing a silky coconut parfait; every element celebrates the island’s most iconic fruit.

The chocolate, supplied by a local Samui artisan, underscores Thailand’s rich terroir and dedication to homegrown ingredients.

Finished with fresh raspberries, this playful yet sophisticated finale invites guests to savour the “whole coconut” in a beautifully reimagined, edible form.