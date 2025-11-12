Shiji’s Christine Lising shares insights on how technology is reshaping F&B operations

Shiji Group’s director of solutions engineering in the Americas Christine Lising recently shared her insights on how technology is reshaping food and beverage (F&B) operations in hotels, from mobility and AI to predictive analytics and automation.

Lising highlighted the unique challenges of hotel F&B operations compared to standalone restaurants: multiple outlets, in-room dining, banquets, and PMS integrations demand flexible, intuitive POS systems.

She explained: "The goal isn't to replace hospitality with technology: it’s to remove the operational noise that gets in the way."

An evolution guided by insights

As AI and data-driven platforms mature, Lising envisions a future where every F&B interaction is guided by real-time insights: anticipating guest preferences, optimizing menu choices, and enabling hyper-personalized experiences across every outlet.

As she puts it, the balance of empathy and innovation is what will define the next generation of hospitality service.

According to Lising: "Innovation is only successful when it's grounded in operational reality. We involve operators early, testing in real hotel environments, gathering feedback, and iterating quickly. In F&B, that means ensuring mobile ordering, kitchen routing, and integrations all work seamlessly together so staff can focus on delivering memorable guest experiences, not managing technology."

Where does mobility come in?

Mobility continues to reshape hotel dining experiences, giving teams the freedom to meet guests where they are.

Mobile POS systems, integrated with PMS and CRM data, empower staff to take orders, process payments, and personalize service from anywhere on property.

The result: faster service, more upselling opportunities, and a guest journey that feels seamless and personal from start to finish.

From mobile ordering to cloud-based integrations, the future of F&B lies in connected, predictive systems that empower staff and enhance guest experiences.

Lising concluded by saying: "Automation should create space for hospitality, not eliminate it."