Skyscanner Hosted its First-Ever ‘Snack Transit’ Pop-Up in India

The two-day event took place in Delhi and Mumbai, drawing over 2,000 visitors who sampled 16 varieties of international snacks from around the world. Through a series of fun, interactive activities, over 3,000 snacks from Japan to Mexico, valued at INR 10,00,000, were given away.

Skyscanner brought its first-ever Snack Transit Pop-Up to India, delighting food lovers and travel enthusiasts alike in Delhi and Mumbai. This innovative food-truck-meets-convenience-store experience marked an exciting step in Skyscanner’s journey beyond the digital realm, bringing its global travel inspiration to life, through flavour and discovery.

An extension of Skyscanner’s Travel Trends 2026 Report, featuring its ‘Shelf Discovery’ trend, the pop-up drew on insights revealing that 79% of Indian travellers love exploring local supermarkets when abroad, as a way to experience new cuisines and cultures. By marrying India’s deep-rooted passion for food, the popularity of food trucks, and the growth of culinary exploration, Skyscanner demonstrated how snacks serve as a gateway to cultural discovery and travel inspiration.

Held at Select CityWalk, Delhi on 14 November and Carter Road, Mumbai on 15 November, the pop- up saw visitors enjoy a global tasting journey, sampling and collecting snacks from 16 countries, including favourites like Kit Kat Matcha, Sriracha Chilli Topaki, Tim Tam, and Coca-Cola Cherry, among others. This transformed snacking into a cross-cultural adventure that resonated with a diverse crowd, from Gen Z explorers and young professionals to families, students, and avid travellers, drawn by the blend of flavour and wanderlust.

From ‘Shelf Discovery’ to Street Discovery

At the core of the Skyscanner Snack Transit was a vibrant food truck where guests redeemed a complimentary snack by scanning a QR code to download the Skyscanner app and explore the Travel Trends 2026 Report. Surrounding the truck, a series of interactive zones brought the brand’s travel spirit to life, from trivia-based games like the ‘Spin Wheel’ and ‘Claw Machine’, where guests tested their travel knowledge to win additional snacks, to a Photo Booth that let visitors capture their moment of discovery with instant print souvenirs.

(Queues build at the Mumbai food truck as visitors wait to taste snacks from around the world)

This experience was extended online as well, with guests sharing their Snack Transit moments and tagging Skyscanner on Instagram, amplifying the excitement across both cities and celebrating the intersection of food, travel, and community.

Reflecting on the activation, Neel Ghose, Travel Trends and Destinations Expert, Skyscanner, said: "The Skyscanner Snack Transit isn’t just about food; it’s about the way we travel today. Curiosity has become the new currency of travel, and what used to begin with a search bar now starts with a spark of discovery - sometimes on a supermarket shelf, sometimes in a city street. By reimagining global snacks as symbols of exploration, we wanted to show how travel inspiration can be both tangible and universal. For us at Skyscanner, this activation marks a step forward in connecting travellers to the world through inspiring real-world experiences."