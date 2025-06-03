Soneva Kiri at Koh Kood is now the Kiri Private Reserve

Soneva Kiri on Thailand’s Koh Kood has officially completed its transition into the Kiri Private Reserve.

The new name is fitting for a refined hospitality concept that builds upon the resort’s legacy while embracing a bespoke, standalone identity.

The decision to become Kiri Private Reserve enables a more targeted, personalised approach, built around the exceptional natural beauty and peaceful isolation of Koh Kood, one of Thailand’s last untouched island escapes.

Building presence as it evolves

Kiri Private Reserve general manager Manish Sharma said of this identity shift: “This change allows us to sharpen our presence both domestically and internationally while continuing to deliver the extraordinary experiences the resort’s guests know and love. The operation team at the resort also remains unchanged, with the same trusted faces who have long delivered the resort’s signature service.”

Despite the name change, the resort continues to offer its renowned signature experiences, including Treepod Dining in the rainforest canopy, Tuk’s Kitchen serving authentic Thai cuisine, and guided jungle treks, beach picnics, cultural experiences, and floating breakfasts.

To mark the launch of Kiri Private Reserve, a series of new, competitive packages will be introduced across core markets.

These will reflect the elevated concept and allow both new and returning guests to rediscover the destination.