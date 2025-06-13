Stay22 partners with the League of Legends Championship of the Americas 

Stay22, the travel tech company that offers affiliate revenue generation opportunities for travel bloggers and media, has integrated its software solution with Riot Games to provide a seamless accommodation booking experience to Riot’s global community of esports fans.

Thanks to the integration, esports fans will be able to book their accommodation at the same time they buy their tickets for the LTA playoffs, which will take place on September 27th and 28th in Texas, without leaving the content. The ticket sales for the 2025 LTA season finale will start on June 14th (pre-sale) and June 15th (genera on-sale).

The integration is powered by Stay22’s MAP, designed to convert high-intent audiences within event, media, and ticketing ecosystems. By surfacing location-relevant booking options within Riot’s content, fans can act on travel decisions in the moment of engagement.

“Stay22’s origin is rooted in esports: Hamed A. one of the co-founders of the company, decided to build the first version of our Map after struggling to book a hotel for a Counter-Strike tournament, so we are thrilled to work with an industry leader like Riot Games and to offer a seamless and complete booking experience for video game players and fans”- said Malcolm Archer, Head of Sales and Partnerships at Stay22. “This partnership is a perfect example of how Stay22 helps event organizers provide a better experience for their community while unlocking incremental revenue, too.”

“Eventgoers, especially in gaming and esports, are planning fast and often on mobile. Frictionless booking matters,” added Jeff Goodman, Enterprise Partnerships at Stay22. “We’ve built tech that meets fans where they are, at the right moment, and Riot Games shares that user-first mindset.”

This partnership is just the beginning of the Stay22 and Riot Games collaboration, with more performance-based insights and enhancements to come.