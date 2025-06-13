 Stay22 partners with the League of Legends Championship of the Americas 

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Stay22 partners with the League of Legends Championship of the Americas 

The Canadian travel tech company and Riot Games team up to elevate the fan experience for the League of Legends Arena Events in Texas

Technology
United States

Stay22, the travel tech company that offers affiliate revenue generation opportunities for travel bloggers and media, has integrated its software solution with Riot Games to provide a seamless accommodation booking experience to Riot’s global community of esports fans. 

Thanks to the integration, esports fans will be able to book their accommodation at the same time they buy their tickets for the LTA playoffs, which will take place on September 27th and 28th in Texas, without leaving the content. The ticket sales for the 2025 LTA season finale will start on June 14th (pre-sale) and June 15th (genera on-sale).

The integration is powered by Stay22’s MAP, designed to convert high-intent audiences within event, media, and ticketing ecosystems. By surfacing location-relevant booking options within Riot’s content, fans can act on travel decisions in the moment of engagement.

 “Stay22’s origin is rooted in esports:  Hamed A. one of the co-founders of the company, decided to build the first version of our Map after struggling to book a hotel for a Counter-Strike tournament, so we are thrilled to work with an industry leader like Riot Games and to offer a seamless and complete booking experience for video game players and fans”- said Malcolm Archer, Head of Sales and Partnerships at Stay22. “This partnership is a perfect example of how Stay22 helps event organizers provide a better experience for their community while unlocking incremental revenue, too.”

“Eventgoers, especially in gaming and esports, are planning fast and often on mobile. Frictionless booking matters,” added Jeff Goodman, Enterprise Partnerships at Stay22. “We’ve built tech that meets fans where they are, at the right moment, and Riot Games shares that user-first mindset.”

This partnership is just the beginning of the Stay22 and Riot Games collaboration, with more performance-based insights and enhancements to come.

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

Bask In The Tropical Island Lifestyle At The New Centara Villas Phi Phi Island

Trafalgar expands into European river cruises, with two journeys starting April 2026

Crystal’s Sensational Savings Offer Delivers Up To US$4,000 Off Luxury Voyages

Make Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit your preferred address on bustling Sukhumvit Road

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Stay22 partners with the League of Legends Championship of the Americas 

The Canadian travel tech company and Riot Games team up to elevate the fan experience for the League of Legends Arena Events in Texas

Stay22, the travel tech company that offers affiliate revenue generation opportunities for travel bloggers and media, has integrated its software solution with Riot Games to provide a seamless accommodation booking experience to Riot’s global community of esports fans. 

Thanks to the integration, esports fans will be able to book their accommodation at the same time they buy their tickets for the LTA playoffs, which will take place on September 27th and 28th in Texas, without leaving the content. The ticket sales for the 2025 LTA season finale will start on June 14th (pre-sale) and June 15th (genera on-sale).

The integration is powered by Stay22’s MAP, designed to convert high-intent audiences within event, media, and ticketing ecosystems. By surfacing location-relevant booking options within Riot’s content, fans can act on travel decisions in the moment of engagement.

 “Stay22’s origin is rooted in esports:  Hamed A. one of the co-founders of the company, decided to build the first version of our Map after struggling to book a hotel for a Counter-Strike tournament, so we are thrilled to work with an industry leader like Riot Games and to offer a seamless and complete booking experience for video game players and fans”- said Malcolm Archer, Head of Sales and Partnerships at Stay22. “This partnership is a perfect example of how Stay22 helps event organizers provide a better experience for their community while unlocking incremental revenue, too.”

“Eventgoers, especially in gaming and esports, are planning fast and often on mobile. Frictionless booking matters,” added Jeff Goodman, Enterprise Partnerships at Stay22. “We’ve built tech that meets fans where they are, at the right moment, and Riot Games shares that user-first mindset.”

This partnership is just the beginning of the Stay22 and Riot Games collaboration, with more performance-based insights and enhancements to come.

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top

slot777

https://slot777.tohatsutr.com/

slot thailand

https://www.customsouthparks.com/