STB, Malaysia partners with RBA at WTM London 2025

The Sabah Tourism Board (STB) took centre stage at World Travel Market (WTM) London 2025 (4–6 November, Stand N10-500) with a series of strategic announcements set to redefine travel access and sustainable experiences in Malaysian Borneo.

STB revealed a new European partnership with Royal Brunei Airlines (RBA), strengthening connectivity between the UK and Sabah through RBA’s Bandar Seri Begawan hub. The collaboration includes a high-impact UK marketing campaign featuring London bus wraps and tube station panels designed to raise Sabah's profile among British travellers.

Julinus Jeffery Jimit, Chief Executive Officer of Sabah Tourism Board, said: “This year’s WTM represents an important step forward as we enhance our connectivity between Sabah, North Borneo and the UK. Our partnership with Royal Brunei Airlines will make Sabah more accessible than ever, while our UNESCO collaborations and new hospitality investments highlight our commitment to responsible tourism and sustainable development ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026.”

Ali Rahim bin Haji Abdul Rani, Manager – Integrated Marketing, Royal Brunei Airlines, added: “We are proud to partner with Sabah Tourism Board to enhance travel opportunities between the UK and Borneo. With improved connectivity through our Bandar Seri Begawan hub and dedicated UK marketing efforts, we look forward to inspiring more travellers to discover Sabah’s incredible natural and cultural heritage.”

Adding to Sabah’s eco-tourism infrastructure, Ormond Hotels will announce the opening of a new design-led property in Sandakan, providing a stylish base for travellers visiting the Kinabatangan wildlife corridor and the region’s famous eco-attractions.

Navin Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Ormond Group, said: “Our new property in Sandakan reflects Ormond Hotels’ vision of simplified luxury - where considered design and heartfelt hospitality take centre stage. Inspired by the textures, stories, and spirit of Sabah, Ormond Sandakan offers an experience that feels both refined and rooted in place.”

The Sabah Stand featured nine industry partners showcasing the destination's diverse tourism offering: Asian Trails (Sabah), Borneo Adventure (Sabah), Borneo Eco Tours, Borneo Sandakan Tours, Ormond Sandakan, Rustic Travel, Sepilok Tropical Wildlife Adventure, Sutera Sanctuary Lodges, and Tabin Wildlife Holidays. Together with STB, these partners represent the full spectrum of Sabah's nature-based and adventure tourism experiences.

Visitors to the Sabah Stand (N10-500) also explored the destination through an immersive Virtual Reality experience and attend the official launch of two specialist wildlife books from John Beaufoy Publishing - A Field Guide to the Reptiles of Borneo and A Naturalist’s Guide to Spiders of Borneo - celebrating the island’s remarkable biodiversity.