TAT showcases ‘Krabi’ in AirAsia Skytrax 16 Years Celebration Fam Trip

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in collaboration with AirAsia, hosted the “AirAsia Skytrax 16 Years Celebration” trip in Krabi for over 120 key opinion leaders (KOLs) and media representatives from across Asia. The initiative aimed to boost Green Season travel and highlight Krabi’s safety, sustainability, and tourism potential.

A key moment was the debut of AirAsia’s commemorative “Still Winning, Still Gold” aircraft livery, celebrating its 16th consecutive title as the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline by Skytrax. The aircraft arrived in Krabi on 19 June to an official welcome at Krabi International Airport.

At the ceremony, Suvit Suriyawong, Vice Governor of Krabi, remarked: “Krabi is honoured to welcome guests from across Asia and beyond. With breathtaking landscapes, eco-friendly experiences, and the warmth of our people, we invite everyone to enjoy Krabi—not just once, but all year round. I’m confident you’ll return home with meaningful memories and inspire others to visit.”

The trip, held from 19 to 21 June, introduced participants to Krabi’s diverse tourism offerings. A welcoming dinner at The Beach Krabi featured cultural performances, eco-print textile demonstrations, Thai wellness services, and a showcase of TAT Connex — a digital platform linking KOLs to Thai tourism content for global promotion.

Parichart Boonclai, TAT Executive Director of the Marketing Services Department, noted: “Thailand is a year-round destination, and the Green Season is perfect for discovering natural beauty and local culture. Krabi exemplifies our commitment to sustainable tourism through the ‘Krabi Prototype,’ which supports low-carbon travel, eco-conscious businesses, and community-led experiences like mangrove tours in Ban Thung Yee Peng and marine activities around Ko Ngai. We also prioritise safety through improved infrastructure and emergency systems to ensure visitor confidence.”

In 2023, Krabi welcomed around 6.3 million visitors, generating over 90 billion Baht in tourism revenue. Attractions like Maya Bay, Phi Phi Islands, and Railay Beach have received top global rankings, with Maya Bay recently named the world’s most Instagrammable beach by Heepsy and featured in rankings by Lonely Planet and Beach Atlas. The province also offers hot springs, limestone landscapes, eco-tourism activities, and vibrant local culture. Its cinematic scenery has attracted global productions, most recently Jurassic World Rebirth. Under the “Krabi Goes Green” strategy, the province continues to lead in environmental conservation and sustainable tourism, supported by both public and private sectors.

The trip was part of a broader celebration of AirAsia’s 16-year Skytrax achievement. The new aircraft livery serves as a symbol of the airline’s long-standing brand strength, customer trust, and dedication to service quality, with over a billion passengers flown since 2001.

Santisuk Klongchaiya, Chief Executive Officer of Thai AirAsia, said the recognition reflects the commitment of AirAsia’s team and the continued trust of its passengers. He reaffirmed the airline’s focus on expanding its regional network and launching new high-potential routes to meet evolving travel needs.

To mark the occasion, AirAsia introduced a limited-time promotion on selected routes and additional discounts on baggage and seat selection, valid from 19 June to 3 July 2025 for travel through 31 March 2026 via its official platforms.