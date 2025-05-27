TAT unveils Vijitr@Chiang Mai at San Kamphaeng Hot Springs

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT presents Onsen@Sankamphaeng, the latest instalment of Vijitr @ Chiang Mai – Myriad of Colours of the Light Line, San Kamphaeng Hot Springs, The Royal Initiative Project.

From 31 May to 8 June 2025, between 18.00–22.00 Hrs., San Kamphaeng Hot Springs in Mae On District will come alive with light, steam, and immersive storytelling.

“Visitors are invited to immerse themselves in the night-time charm of the springs, now being transformed into an oasis of radiant steam, where the healing power of Thai nature is reimagined through glowing installations and tranquil ambience,” said Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor. “Chiang Mai’s global appeal as a leading tourism destination, rich in culture, heritage, and natural beauty, makes it the perfect setting for this luminous experience.”

This year’s theme merges the purity of nature with the artistry of light and digital design, transforming the misty springs into The Magic of Onsen Night: Onsen@Sankamphaeng – The Glow of Nature. Ten immersive installations reimagine Chiang Mai’s landscape, culture, and geothermal energy through vibrant light, flowing motion, and layered sound.

The Ripple of Time opens the experience with an arched tunnel of layered, wave-like light, symbolising the flow of past, present, and future—a portal into the wonders ahead.

The Starlit Veiled casts a curtain of glittering lights, evoking stardust gently falling to earth. It feels like walking beneath a twilight sky thick with dreams.

The Flowing Tide traces the graceful movement of natural hot springs with lasers along the ground, capturing the quiet, endless rhythm of water that breathes life from beneath the earth.

The Stream Soundscape fuses sound and light, turning natural audio into a visible, immersive rhythm as visitors move through the space.

The Glowing Springs transforms steam into a living canvas, with shifting colours and music turning the bubbling pools into luminous, breathing art.

The Magic of ONSEN Night bathes the stream in soft light, inviting visitors to soak their feet and unwind in the tranquil glow.

The Prosperity Forest illuminates the surrounding trees with backlight to highlight the forest’s vitality—a symbol of growth, renewal, and the sacred energy of nature.

The Power of Fire reimagines a classic campfire gathering using simulated flames and artistically placed torches, evoking warmth, connection, and timeless human traditions.

The Great Egg features a towering egg-shaped lantern enclosing a sculpture. Representing life’s origin and the unseen force of creation, it captures the sacred simplicity and power of natural forms.

The Tales of Imagination concludes the journey with pink-hued lights, shadows, and whimsical arrangements in the trees, bringing stories to life and uniting nature, time, and the human spirit.

Beyond the light installations, the event offers a rich programme of interactive activities. In the Health & Wellness Zone, visitors can explore traditional Thai wisdom through herbal compress workshops and spa products from the On Tai community, and they can even experience the unique “chicken-coop spa.” Mae On Hospital provides free basic health services such as blood pressure and weight checks.

Each evening, four rounds of contemporary cultural performances accompany the musical fountain. Royal compositions are also performed to the rhythm of the fountain.

The Retro Fairground Zone invites guests to enjoy nostalgic fun with classic carnival rides and games such as merry-go-rounds, Ferris wheels, ring toss, and traditional archery.

A special exhibition area traces the history of San Kamphaeng Hot Springs, offering visitors deeper insight into this unique geothermal site.

Don’t miss the chance to boil eggs at night in the glow-lit spring pools or enjoy a serene foot soak in the Light Onsen, a wellness ritual under a sky of radiant beams.

Getting There:

San Kamphaeng Hot Springs is located in Mae On District, approximately 40 minutes by car from Chiang Mai city centre. The site is accessible via taxi, private vehicle, or local tour operators—perfect for travellers seeking an enchanting escape into nature lit by imagination.