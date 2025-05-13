Join The Community
on May 27, 2025
ITB China 2025 – Shanghai, 27-29May
on June 8, 2025
10th Centara World Masters Golf Championship – Hua Hin, Thailand
on June 12, 2025
ITE Hong Kong 2025 – 12 June (Thu)-15 June (Sun) 2025
on June 12, 2025
Maximum Occupancy Perth – 12th June 2025
on August 13, 2025
Digital Travel APAC Singapore – 12-13 August
on August 26, 2025
PATA Travel Mart 2025 – Bangkok, Thailand
on September 1, 2025
Phuket Hotels for Islands Sustaining Tourism Phuket (PHIST 2025)
- Recap: The Travel Daily Media C-Suite Travel Trade Global Summit
- From sorrow to spectacle: the impact of recent Vatican events on religious tourism
- Etihad releases traffic stats for April 2025
- Thai soft power comes to the fore at the Cannes Film Festival
- inter aviation Arabia to be held in February 2026
- From sorrow to spectacle: the impact of recent Vatican events on religious tourism
- Asian outbound travel market takes centre stage at Arival 360
- ATIA highlights the contribution of travel businesses on Global Travel Advisor Day
- DailyCo acquires Indonesian catering market leader Waku
- Travel agencies: lasting relevance despite the onslaught of the digital age
- Ernst & Young Japan releases report titled “What Does High Value-added Tourism Generate?”
