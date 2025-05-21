The Langham marks 160th anniversary

Langham Hospitality Group (LHG) has unveiled an international array of activities to honour the 160th anniversary of its luxury hotel brand, The Langham Hotels and Resorts (“The Langham”), which on 10th June marks the opening date of its debut property, The Langham, London.

Established in 1865 as Europe’s first Grand Hotel, the storied institution is widely credited with defining luxury hospitality, a practice LHG has continued to uphold through its expansion of The Langham and its services across 18 destinations and four continents.

The Langham, London.

“The 160th anniversary of The Langham is not just a milestone for our namesake, but for the luxury hospitality world at large,” Langham Hospitality Group CEO Bob van den Oord said. “In recognition, we’ve created some truly extravagant guest offerings across the brand’s global portfolio. Many of our hotels are also marking the occasion with the launch of new purpose-driven initiatives to raise proceeds for local charities, demonstrating our Group-wide commitment to both building great memories for our customers and giving back to the many communities that have supported us over the years.”

A Legacy of Luxury: Discover The Langham’s Most Exceptional Journeys Yet

When The Langham, London opened its doors in 1865, it reinvented what a hotel could be – introducing unheard-of luxuries like electric lights, hydraulic lifts, and air conditioning. It was a bold vision of modern comfort that set the standard for generations to come. Today, we honour that spirit of innovation with a series of extraordinary packages designed to surprise, delight, and inspire. Crafted by The Langham hotels around the world, each offers a contemporary expression of the brand’s enduring promise: to push the boundaries of what luxury can be.

Chief among the offers is the Langham Legacies Package*, an extraordinary six-night journey for six guests across two of the brand’s most iconic destinations. Just as the original hotel in London ushered in a new era of luxury, the transatlantic experience is designed to redefine what today’s traveller can expect from a celebratory escape.

Beginning with three nights in the Empire State Penthouse Suite at The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue, guests are enveloped in modern grandeur – complete with floor-to-ceiling views of the Empire State Building. A sommelier-led Chef’s Table experience at the award-winning Ai Fiori, followed by an exclusive cocktail reception on the 102nd floor of the Empire State Building, celebrates New York’s spirit of ambition and elegance.

From there, guests are flown via private jet – with a dedicated flight attendant and top-shelf catering – to The Langham, London, the place where it all began. Here, they reside in the Sterling Suite, the hotel’s most palatial accommodation, offering timeless refinement and personal butler service. A private four-course dinner atop Tower Bridge and an intimate cooking session with Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux at SAUCE by The Langham elevate the experience further – echoing the hotel’s original role as a hub for royals, artists, and tastemakers.

Other featured anniversary-themed packages from The Langham’s hotels include:

The Langham, Hong Kong package: A two-night experience in the Chairman Suite, beginning with a Bentley airport transfer and exclusive access to the Langham Club Lounge. Guests delve into Hong Kong’s culinary traditions through a guided market tour with Chef Fai, culminating in a private dinner at the three-Michelin-starred T’ang Court. A rooftop couples’ massage with Champagne and a private after-hours tour of the M+ Museum round out a journey that honours both cultural heritage and modern art.

The Langham, Melbourne package: Guests are invited to take in Australia’s dramatic landscapes through a luxury lens. Following a warm welcome in the Chairman Suite, they are treated to a private helicopter tour over the Great Ocean Road, with a gourmet lunch along the Bellarine Peninsula. Personalised in-room dining, wine at the acclaimed Society Restaurant, and a couples’ treatment at Chuan Spa reflect The Langham’s signature blend of local immersion and elevated comfort.

The Langham, Sydney package: A two-night stay in the Observatory Suite, where refined interiors and sweeping views provide a serene retreat. A sunset yacht cruise on Sydney Harbour, an in-suite dinner served by a dedicated chef and waiter, and a couples treatment at The Day Spa by Chuan are designed to transport guests – much like The Langham, London once did for Victorian-era travellers seeking escape and elegance.

The Langham, Gold Coast package: A relaxed but refined experience with a seaside flair. Guests staying in the Chairman Suite are pampered with Chuan Spa rituals, coastal yacht charters, and culinary indulgences – including a degustation dinner at T’ang Court and a private chef-led in-suite meal. It’s a modern take on luxury – relaxed, immersive, and unmistakably Langham.

Each package, while tailored to its locale, reflects a common thread: a dedication to the spirit of innovation, comfort, and cultural refinement that The Langham, London first introduced to the world 160 years ago.

Expressions of Taste: Indulgences Inspired by a History of Epicurean Excellence

The Langham, London’s arrival changed the way the world dined. The property became the first hotel to serve afternoon tea to the public, delighting Victorian high society with extravagant buffets, and embracing culinary innovation with one of the earliest hotel kitchens to be led by a celebrity chef. To honour this legacy, The Langham’s hotels around the world are offering celebratory food and beverage experiences that pay homage to our storied past – while reimagining luxury and refinement for today.

From 10 to 30 June 2025, guests can toast 160 years of unforgettable moments with The Langham Royale Punch – a playful, elegant drink inspired by the brand’s heritage that is served complimentary to bar patrons during the daily Golden Hour (5 – 6 pm) at all properties.

Guests visiting The Langham’s hotels can also enjoy the brand’s specially reimagined Battenberg Cake – a refined twist on the classic British teatime favourite. Created exclusively for the anniversary, the modernised version nods to The Langham’s Victorian origins while showcasing the culinary creativity of its chefs worldwide.

The Langham Pink Run: Celebrating With Purpose Around the World

The Langham is not only marking its anniversary with luxury, but with purpose. Select hotels around the world will host The Langham Pink Run – a global initiative inviting guests, colleagues and local communities to participate in physical activities designed to support charitable causes in health, education, and sustainability.

Each hotel will bring its own interpretation to the programme, with formats ranging from guided walks and fun runs to creative, art-inspired movement experiences. The goal is to foster connection, well-being, and collective impact – all while reflecting the spirit of the local community.

Approximately 1,600 people are expected to take part in The Langham Pink Run around the world, either virtually or in person.

The initiative takes its name from the brand’s signature pink – a distinctive hue rediscovered in The Langham, London’s original wallpaper during its 1987 restoration.