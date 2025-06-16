The Luxe Nomad offers guests a curated approach to wellness

Asian luxury property management company The Luxe Nomad embraces the concept of wellness tourism through curated offerings at its properties throughout the region.

From Muay Thai in Koh Samui to private onsen in Hokkaido, and yoga sessions in Bali, its line of hand-picked villas support healing escapes that blend movement, mindfulness, and everything in between.

Through curated wellness itineraries, guests can book expert teachers and therapists for immersive experiences tailored to every need.

According to The Luxe Nomad’s global head of guest experience Jean Nie Lim: “Travel is no longer just about getting away: it's about coming back to yourself. At The Luxe Nomad we are embracing this shift by offering thoughtful, wellness-integrated escapes designed to restore every aspect of being.”

Rethinking training and recovery

Today's luxury travellers want more than just a villa, they want space to move.

Indeed, experts have pointed out that up to 86 percent of travellers believe that, by staying active through immersive experiences like sports, entertainment, and culture, they can safeguard their well-being in a holistic manner.

This has been applied in so many ways: in Bali, for example, surf retreats now blend yoga, board time, and breathwork.

Over in Phuket, hiking is paired with Muay Thai gyms, while in Hokkaido, ski and golf days end in private onsen time full of recovery benefits and deep relaxation.

As adventure tourism grows 16.8 percent annually through 2030, more properties are offering fitness-forward features such as tennis courts, private gyms, ice baths, and saunas, all of which enable guests to train and recover without leaving their base.

The Luxe Nomad's Praana Residence in Koh Samui boasts its own jungle-view Muay Thai ring, gym and tennis court; Japan's The Vale Rusutsu combines sports facilities with private onsen baths; and Mandala Oasis in Canggu comes complete with a pilates room, Finnish sauna, and ice bath.

Where rituals provide a necessary respite

Healing goes beyond the physical, and Bali makes space for it all.

According to the Global Wellness Institute, Indonesia currently ranks 19th globally and seventh in the Asia-Pacific region for its wellness economy.

The country’s position in both rankings reflects a Bali's growing influence as a destination for holistic wellness.

On the island, the journey inward is supported by ancient wisdom and lush, grounding spaces.

Various villas by The Luxe Nomad feature meditation gardens, yoga decks, and access to Balinese rituals, including canang making classes and melukat purification ceremonies at Nag Shampa Private Estate.

Other wellness havens like Umalas Creek and Akashi Residence blend minimalist design with communal spaces for ice baths, saunas, and quiet contemplation: soulful escapes where quiet isn't just encouraged, it's curated.

Introducing the quietcation

Luxury today means space, silence, and stillness; so, as quietcations gain traction, travellers are trading packed itineraries for slow, low-stimulation stays that prioritise rest over rush.

Summer in Japan brings alpine air, forest trails, and outdoor onsen, all of which serve as natural therapy for the nervous system.

Destinations such as Niseko offer ideal backdrops for restorative escapes, with chalets like Corniche Hirafu, inviting guests to journal by the outdoor firepit, bathe in their private onsen under the stars, or simply listen to the hush of the silver birch forest.

In Natai Beach, minimalist villas with open-plan lounges make nature the main feature. At luxury villa estate, Sava Beach Villas, guests enjoy private pools and 10km of untouched shoreline, inviting them to listen to the waves, not their inbox.

As travellers begin to recognise the deep connection between our environment and emotional well-being, the very idea of an 'escape' is evolving.