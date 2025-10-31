The Mulia, Mulia Resort & Villas proudly unveils the latest jewel in its award-winning crown: The Royal Villas. Crafted as a sanctuary where families can gather in harmony, these new villas blend understated elegance with a sense of wonder—inviting guests to experience Bali in its most enchanting light.

Space to Belong

Nestled within the tranquil embrace of Mulia Villas, each spacious 513-square-metre Royal Villa is thoughtfully designed for young families, comfortably accommodating two adults and two young children. The master bedroom flows effortlessly into a dedicated children’s sanctuary—echoing the spirit of togetherness while honouring the cherished privacy sought by discerning young family travellers.

The open-plan layout fosters an atmosphere of calm and connection, with indulgent features such as a private hydrotherapy pool, a sun-dappled pavilion and daybed patio, and expansive indoor–outdoor showers complete with a luxurious jacuzzi tub and double vanity. Every element—from bespoke furnishings to the silken touch of 400-thread-count linens—has been thoughtfully curated to evoke a sense of serenity and belonging. With 24-hour personalised butler service and gourmet in-villa dining, every moment is imbued with effortless comfort and refined pleasure.

Privileges with Purpose

Guests of the Royal Villas are welcomed into a world of privileges, including exclusive access to The Lounge and The Living Room, where daily breakfast and afternoon tea with cocktails and canapés are served in elegant surroundings. Priority reservations across Mulia’s celebrated dining venues, rejuvenating spa experiences, and private pool cabanas invite each guest to savour the resort’s refined indulgences at their leisure.

Designed Around Families

The Royal Villas exemplify Mulia Bali’s devotion to effortless family journeys. Here, a tapestry of dedicated facilities and immersive experiences welcomes guests of every generation to feel at home and inspired:

Mulia Kidz Club (ages 3–8) – cultural crafts and playful learning.

Mulia Kidz Explorer (ages 8–12) – climbing walls, creative technology, and discovery-led activities.

T-Zone for Teens – sports, gaming, and social lounges.

Beachfront play zones, splash pool, and seasonal bouncing castles.

Complimentary welcome ice cream for young guests.

Kids’ Passport Programme – complete fun adventures to unlock rewards.

While young explorers delight in supervised adventures, parents are free to indulge in moments of tranquillity at Mulia Spa, unwind beside the Oasis Pool, or embark on curated island experiences—all with the assurance that each family member’s joy and comfort are at the heart of the Mulia promise.

Where Design Meets Tranquillity

Perched above the iconic Geger Beach, Mulia Villas emerges as a contemporary reimagining of a Balinese hillside village—where water gardens, lush tropical flora, and layers of privacy intertwine. The Royal Villas stand as a testament to the resort’s enduring commitment: to craft spaces where sophistication meets soulful warmth, and every family journey becomes a cherished story.