‘The Road Ahead – Reasons to be Cheerful’ is the theme for ABTA’s annual Travel Convention

The theme is about discovering optimism amidst the disruption and uncertainty going on in our world.

ABTA’s annual Travel Convention is the UK travel industry’s flagship event, designed to support the industry’s leaders in preparing for the future and navigating the here and now. In ABTA’s 75th anniversary year, join senior travel professionals from ABTA members and Partners in Calvià, Mallorca, for three days of networking and thought-provoking insights. From travel sector leaders to external experts, a broad line-up of speakers will deliver fresh perspectives and actionable ideas to help you stay ahead of the curve. You’ll also benefit from having time away from the-day to-day for invaluable conversations with your peers, in business and social settings.

The theme is about discovering optimism amidst the disruption and uncertainty going on in our world. And cheerfulness is not just a leadership trait – it is pivotal for motivating teams and attracting the talent that will drive the industry’s future.

As ABTA marks 75 years of extraordinary achievements by its members and Partners, this theme invites the industry’s leaders to look ahead with renewed positivity to explore the innovations and opportunities that will shape the next chapter of travel. From embracing transformative technologies and sustainable practices to navigating shifting social and geopolitical landscapes, the business sessions will highlight how reframing challenges can spark energy and creativity.

They will also shine a light on the progress being made across the travel sector, including aviation, cruise, and infrastructure, where cleaner, more efficient models are emerging, and address ways to manage overtourism that will provide the right balance for destinations, their residents and visitors. By focusing on solutions and framing disruption as a catalyst for advancement, this year’s Travel Convention will offer actionable insights and inspiration for senior travel professionals to drive a thriving, forward-thinking industry.