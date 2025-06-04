Vietjet to hold one-day 6.6 Super Sale on 6th June

Vietjet will hold an exclusive 6.6 flash sale for one day only on Friday, 6th June.

This one-day sale offers up to 66 percent in discounts on 66,666 Eco tickets across the airline’s entire domestic and international flight network, including four Singapore - Vietnam services and its latest route to Phu Quoc.

From 00:01 to 24:00 (GMT+8) on Friday, guests who book tickets through the official Vietjet website or the Vietjet Air mobile app and enter the promo code SUPERSALE66 will instantly receive 66 percent off on Eco fares, exclusive of taxes and fees.

The promotion is valid for travel between 18th August and 30th November of this year, making it the perfect time for travellers to plan their next adventures from Singapore to Vietnam’s Phu Quoc, Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City.

Supporting Spark

The limited-time promotion also celebrates Vietjet’s role as the official airline partner of the K-Star Spark in Vietnam 2025 international music festival, lighting up My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi with K-pop’s brightest stars.

Festival-goers flying in for K-Star Spark happening on 21 June can look forward to exclusive Vietjet perks, including lucky draw prizes like G-Dragon lightsticks, free flight tickets on some special flights to Vietnam, and interactive activities at Vietjet’s event booth this June.

Aside from all these, attendees will also be in for countless surprises both on the ground and at 10,000 meters in the sky.