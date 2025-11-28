W Maldives receives Green Globe certification

Marriott Bonvoy property W Maldives recently marked a sustainability milestone with its first ever Green Globe certification.

This recognition reinforces the resort's long standing dedication to sustainability, and reflects its team's work in building smarter, more responsible systems that support both exceptional guest experiences and the natural environment that surround the island.

W Maldives’ general manager Amila Handunwala said that achieving Green Globe certification is both an honour and a motivation for what comes next.”

Handunwala enthused: “This recognition reflects the passion of our team and our dedication to protecting the natural beauty that makes the Maldives so extraordinary. We will continue to push forward with the initiatives that make our island more resilient, more energy efficient, and more connected to its environment, while still delivering the signature W experience our guests love.”

That said, W Maldives continues elevating its sustainability roadmap with upcoming initiatives that further advance renewable energy use, circularity in operations, and marine conservation.

Likewise, the resort remains committed to shaping a future where bold hospitality and responsible environmental stewardship move forward together.

High-impact sustainability

Throughout this year, W Maldives has expanded its sustainability program with several impactful initiatives.

The resort now mitigates half of its food waste through an on-site biogas plant that transforms discarded organics into methane for kitchen use and nutrient rich fertilizer for the island garden.

A solar energy project featuring 647 panels has also been installed across the resort.

This initiative generates 310 kW of renewable power, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and lowering the overall carbon footprint.

The resort's circularity efforts continue to grow, with expanded planting of bananas, mangoes, papayas, and other produce to support on-island supply and reduce import dependency.

In the ocean, W Maldives has deepened its conservation work through its Sea of Stars program and its collaboration with MARS Sustainable Solutions.

Together with the resort's resident marine biologist, the team has successfully installed 400 reef stars as part of a long-term commitment to restoring coral ecosystems in the surrounding atoll.

What is Green Globe certification?

Green Globe is one of the world's most respected certification systems for sustainable tourism.

It evaluates properties against rigorous global standards covering environmental management, social responsibility, energy efficiency, waste reduction, and cultural preservation.

Gaining this certification positions W Maldives among a select group of resorts that meet these trusted benchmarks, offering travellers a destination that prioritizes both luxury and long-term sustainability.