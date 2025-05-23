Travel Daily Media

Wego introduces Qibla Finder

The Guide to Prayer Times & Direction

Religious Tourism
Global

Exciting update for Wego users: The popular Qibla Finder feature has returned to the Wego app with enhanced functionality. Responding to high user demand, Wego has reinstated the Qibla Finder and introduced a convenient home screen widget for streamlined access to prayer times.

How to access the Qibla Finder:

Navigating to the Qibla & Prayer Times section is straightforward:

  • Open the Wego app and select the “Account” tab located on the bottom navigation bar.
  • Scroll down to the “Qibla & Prayer Times” option under the Settings menu to view the day’s prayer schedule.
  • Customize your location to reflect your current city and monitor the countdown to the next prayer.

To use the Qibla Finder, grant location access and rotate your phone until the black compass line aligns with the mosque icon. This will accurately indicate the Qibla direction.

How to enable the prayer times widget:

Stay updated with prayer times directly from your home screen:

  • Within the Qibla & Prayer Times section, select the checkbox next to “Show Widget” to activate the widget.
  • To remove the widget, simply uncheck the box.

With this enhancement, Wego ensures users have easy and immediate access to essential prayer information, simplifying your spiritual routine.

 

 

