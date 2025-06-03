World Rainbow Hotels sees 19% growth in membership in 2024

World Rainbow Hotels, the world’s only GDS-enabled LGBTQ+ global hotel consortia, has achieved a further 19% growth in membership in the past year, enabling more opportunities for inclusive travel. This growth mirrors increasing demand for identity-affirming travel experiences, with recent surveys showing that 76% of LGBTQ+ travellers prioritise inclusive accommodations, according to Booking.com’s LGBTQ+ Travel Report.

Now partnering with more than 2,000+ LGBTQ+ welcoming hotels across over 120 destinations, including iconic cities like London, Paris, New York, Sydney and Hong Kong, World Rainbow Hotels® continues to cement its position as the premier global platform for LGBTQ+ travellers. Its central website serves as the go-to resource for discovering and booking inclusive stays, with intuitive access for both leisure and corporate travellers.

As the only LGBTQ+ hotel consortia integrated with the Global Distribution System (GDS), World Rainbow Hotels connects inclusive properties with over 24,000 travel agencies globally. The consortium empowers member properties to reach new audiences through curated marketing initiatives, GDS accreditation, and inclusion in WRH Corporate Diversity Programs.

During its 16 years in business, the specialist hotel consortia has expanded its portfolio across Europe, North America, South America, the Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East. Featuring hotels in diverse locations from Spain to South Korea, and from Lesotho to Lebanon, membership of World Rainbow Hotels® enables member properties committed to inclusivity to create and promote safer and welcoming spaces for LGBTQ+ travellers.

The consortia has also seen strong engagement across its social media platforms, with regular features on inclusive destinations, member hotel highlights, seasonal campaigns, and Pride-related content to connect with travellers and showcase its values.

Driven by a growing sentiment to achieve genuine inclusivity for LGBTQ+ travellers, this portfolio growth demonstrates the commitment of hotels to be inclusive for both guests and employees. Membership to World Rainbow Hotels® involves a rigorous screening process to ensure all member properties achieve inclusivity standards. Hotels must meet more than 150 key metrics to join the consortia, which fall into five key areas: location, characteristics, knowledge of the local LGBTQ+ scene, involvement with the LGBTQ+ community, and policies for staff – including compliance with no-discrimination policies

“As we continue expanding into new cities and welcoming more properties to the WRH family, we’re delighted by the positive momentum” said Lj Lewis, Senior Global Brands Sales and Marketing Manager. “Our growth reflects the global hospitality industry's ongoing commitment to fostering diversity and creating inclusive experiences for LGBTQ+ travellers.”

World Rainbow Hotels® specialises in supporting LGBTQ+ travel by working with properties that provide curated travel experiences, including Pride events, wellness retreats, and inclusive packages. A range of new hotels have joined World Rainbow Hotels® in the last year, including the luxury Tiara Miramar Beach in the Côte d'Azur and Palazzo Velabro, an 18th century property in the heart of Rome, as well as TRS Turquesa in the Dominican Republic, and TRS Coral Costa Mujeres in Mexico.

As WorldPride 2025 begins, the continued growth of World Rainbow Hotels® demonstrates a global commitment to championing the rights of the LGBTQ+ community. The theme of WorldPride 2025 is 'The Fabric of Freedom' to reflect the unity and connection of the LGBTQ+ community across the world.