Zuper Resorts announces Empire – The Majestic Stay of Bhopal

Located just an hour’s drive away from the city of Bhopal, Bakaniya quaintly sits, facing vast green landscapes that reveal the aesthetic beauty of the land. Herein lies Empire by Zuper, where outdoor spaces blend with nature, and comfort in its most appealing and contemporary form is offered to guests.

As you enter the resort's gateway, you will see twelve acres of lush, green land transform into a stunning retreat that seamlessly blends luxury, comfort, and thoughtful design. 38 accommodations, including 2 Tulip exclusive Rooms, 2 Lillian exclusive Rooms, 17 Magnolia Rooms, and 17 Azalea Rooms, each with a private portico overlooking panoramic beauty, are made available for guests. The dining options are Savor and Chaska. Savor is a multi-cuisine restaurant offering international fare. At the same time, Chaska is a rooftop brasserie with spacious décor – order your favourite gastronomical delight and indulge in the aroma as you enjoy the looming horizon lined with deep green trees.

If you are a group, consider a private dining room that easily accommodates 10 to 12 people – make this your exclusive space to enjoy conversation and laughter. You can also enjoy your favourite sips by the bar where expert mixers predict your palate and offer soul-soothing drinks. Indoor recreations are available for those who want to spend their time playing and competing. Play carrom or table tennis – alternatively, jump onto the treadmill to get your daily dose of cardio. The entire space overlooks a greenery that enraptures you. Enjoy the most modern amenities, which are made available to our guests who want to make their stay convenient, comfortable, and memorable.

Akaal Singh Manchanda, Director of Zuper Hotels & Resorts, said, “Empire by Zuper is a refreshing perspective to hospitality and reveals an unseen side of India. It is definitely more than a resort – more of a landmark – where design and world-class comfort culminate. It is one of the most progressive steps yet, putting the entire region on India’s visible leisure map.” He further stated, “Empire by Zuper stands out as one of the best resorts in Bhopal, hosting weddings, private gatherings, and grand celebrations. Thoughtfully crafted for the people of Bhopal, the resort combines luxurious spaces with warm hospitality to make every event unforgettable.”