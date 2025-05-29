47% of Indians plan to travel for live matches, with 50% extending trips by 3–4 days to explore host cities: Skyscanner

Why watch cricket matches from your sofa when you can feel the roar of the crowd live? With two cricket legends having stepped back from Test matches, fans are making the most of every chance to see them in action. Skyscanner’s latest Pitch Perfect Journeys report reveals 47% of Indians are ready to swap their living room view for a seat in the stadium – at home or abroad.

The excitement is real, and fans are eager to travel to experience it firsthand. Many are also making the most of the moment by turning match trips into getaways – with 50% of fans choosing to extend their cricket trips by 3–4 days to explore the host city. From savouring local flavours to checking off tourist landmarks and iconic sites, these trips are becoming part match-day, part mini-holiday. So, if you have a similar adventure in mind, where you’re plotting your match calendar and getaway plans at the same time, here’s where you should be headed, and what you absolutely shouldn’t miss while you’re there:

1) Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Home to the colossal Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad promises more than just a cricket spectacle. It offers a slice of India that’s rooted, rhythmic, and richly cultural. With matches scheduled in the evening, you have all day to explore Sabarmati Ashram, or the Adalaj Stepwell. From there, you can cool off by the Sabarmati Riverfront, where wide promenades and breezy views create the perfect backdrop for a cup of chai in the evening. The best part about Gujarat is their love for snacks - try khakhra, theplas, fafda-jalebi combos or lavish thalis for a culinary high. For a retail fix, head to Law Garden Market for traditional handicrafts or pick up bandhani dupattas and mirror-work bags that double up as great gifts!

Here’s a pro tip: pack light—hand luggage is enough for a few days away, and since there’s no need to queue to check in bags or wait around at baggage reclaim after landing, it’s as simple as walking off the plane and heading out on holiday, hassle-free. And if you haven’t booked your flight yet, don’t worry, Skyscanner’s got your back!

2) Mullanpur, Chandigarh

With the matches scheduled at the end of the week, consider this your perfect excuse to turn this moment into a long weekend adventure. Stay on in Chandigarh, the city that knows how to slow down without getting dull. After Friday night's adrenaline, spend Saturday recharging: begin with Sukhna Lake at sunrise, followed by an afternoon at the Rock Garden. If you’re looking for something offbeat, you can even consider wandering through the Japanese Garden, exploring the Le Corbusier Centre, or checking out Sector 7’s indie cafes and art galleries. For shopping and street eats, Sector 17 delivers it all, from high-street stores and local favourites to craft coffee and gourmet thalis that hit the spot, everything that you will be dreaming of on your flight back home.

3) London/Manchester, England

Cricket fever isn’t just sweeping through Indian stadiums — it’s taking fans across borders, with England’s Lord’s Cricket Ground high on the list. If cricket is a religion, then Lord’s is its holy ground, and this June, it’s hosting the World Test Championship Final. No surprise then that it is the perfect time for nearly half (46%) of Indian travellers who are eyeing England for international cricket tournaments to pair the cricket fever with some classic British adventures. If you’re catching a game in London, there is so much you can do beyond visiting Buckingham Palace, hearing the Big Ben chime across Westminster, or strolling through Hyde Park. You can carve out time to wander Southbank, sip a pint by the Thames, or hop over to Notting Hill for pastel-hued streets and boutique finds. If you’re headed to Manchester, consider combining your stadium visit with a detour to the Lake District in Cumbria. And if you're in Birmingham, don’t miss a day at the Cotswolds to explore rolling hills, stone cottages, and antique shops that feel like they’re straight out of a period drama.

Planning your trip smartly can help make this trip happen without breaking the bank. Sometimes, flying out midweek or shifting your travel dates by just a day can unlock surprisingly better fares. Tip: Use Skyscanner’s ‘Whole Month’ search tool to spot the best deals - it gives you a bird's eye view of the cheapest days to fly in the month.

4) Melbourne/Sydney, Australia

Sunny skies, legendary stadiums, and fierce cricket rivalries — no wonder Australia is climbing the travel charts for Indian fans with 56% of fans saying they’d love to catch the action live Down Under, according to the same report. From the roar of the crowd at the MCG in Melbourne to Sydney’s SCG, watching a match here is as much about the city as it is about the sport. If you’re in Melbourne, spend the mornings sipping flat whites in laneway cafes, strolling through Queen Victoria Market, or hopping on a tram to explore Federation Square. Got an extra day? Escape to the Yarra Valley for wine tastings and vineyard lunches with a view.

Sydney, meanwhile, brings its own flair, with pre-match dips at Bondi Beach, ferry rides to Manly, or lunch with a view at the Opera House precinct. If you’re up for a longer getaway, consider flying up to Cairns and ticking off the Great Barrier Reef - it’s a bucket-list adventure worth extending your stay for.

Tip: Found the perfect flight but not the perfect price? Set up a Price Alert on Skyscanner app to track fares and get notified when the price changes — the easiest way to score a deal if you're booking a few weeks or months ahead.