Aman Nai Lert Bangkok to open with 52 keys on 2nd April 2025
Custom Travel Solutions (CTS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Butts as Vice President of Sales....
Emirates and Garuda Indonesia have unlocked a world of new opportunities for frequent flyer members with the launch of a joint loyalty programme offering....
teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi will officially open its doors to the public in Saadiyat Cultural District Abu Dhabi on 18 April 2025, announced by the Department of Culture and Tourism—Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, and art collective teamLab....
World-class riders at UAE Team Emirates XRG, the world’s number one ranked team on the UCI World Tour and Emirates partnered up to offer Al Nasr Sports Club’s youth cyclists a unique coaching session, helping breed interest, support young talent and encourage commitment to the growing sport of cycling....
Abu Dhabi Airports, operator of the emirate’s five commercial airports, announced its results for 2024, showcasing significant growth and reaffirming its position as a leading global aviation hub....
Etihad Airways announced its results for the full year 2024, recording strong performance across all key metrics with a AED 1.7 billion (U.S.$ 476 million) profit after tax driven by AED 20.8 billion (U.S.$ 5.7 billion) passenger revenue and AED 4.2 billion (U.S.$ 1.1 billion) Cargo revenue, alongside significant operational efficiency improvements....