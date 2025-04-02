Cash-in on the travel and hospitality boom in APAC with the right PMS

International travel in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the epicentre of global travel growth in the coming decades. To support this expansion and recovery post pandemic, technology will play a vital role especially for travel and hospitality, offering that little push to grow profits. The right Property Management System (PMS) can provide the competitive edge for hotels to support the recovery back to pre-pandemic travel levels.

Air passengers in APAC are expected to more than double in less than two decades — jumping from 8.69 billion in 2023 to 19.49 billion by 2042, according to Airports Council International Asia-Pacific and Middle East.

Asia-Pacific in focus for hospitality in 2025

Much of that growth is projected to come from Asia-Pacific. In the next 20 years, the airport trade organisation estimates that more than one-third of new flyers will come from three countries: China, India and Indonesia.

Hospitality companies are aggressively expanding in the region in anticipation of the millions of people who are projected to enter the middle class in the next decade.

The Global Hospitality Impact Study 2024 reveals a clear mandate for change, with leading hotels reporting significant gains through new guest acquisition (67%), increased rebooking’s (63%), and elevated revenue (61%). However, these achievements aren’t coming from room rates alone. Success in today’s market demands a dual transformation: diversifying revenue streams beyond traditional sources while unifying guest data to deliver the personalised experiences modern travellers expect.

Revenue Beyond the Room

The traditional focus on RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room) is giving way to a more comprehensive metric: RevPAG (Revenue Per Available Guest).

Properties must develop targeted packages that align with guest interests and travel purposes, from enhanced F&B offerings to specialised services. These opportunities extend to collaborations with local partners, from luxury transport providers to exclusive dining venues, creating comprehensive packages that maximise guest spend. Agilysys Versa, a fully integrated Property Management Solution is an enterprise-ready, all-in-one solution for full-service resorts, boutiques and hotels that is efficient and helps save revenue.

Dynamic pricing strategies become particularly crucial during high-demand periods. By analysing patterns in guest behaviour and market drivers, hotels can optimise their pricing across all service categories while ensuring value for guests. The key lies in understanding that today’s travellers often view accommodation as part of their overall experience, not just a place to stay.

The creation of experience packages has emerged as a particularly effective strategy. These carefully curated bundles might include priority check-in, specially timed dining experiences, or premium amenity packages. Such offerings not only drive additional revenue but also create memorable experiences that foster guest loyalty and encourage repeat visits.

The potential impact of this transformation is significant. Hoteliers that continue to rely solely on room revenue risk missing out on the additional revenue potential from ancillary services. Forward-thinking hoteliers are already implementing systems to track and maximise these opportunities, setting new standards for industry performance.

Unified Guest Data Delivers Personalised Guest Experience

The key to unlocking this revenue potential lies in how hotels collect, analyse, and act on guest data. However, the hospitality industry faces a significant challenge: data fragmentation. Most hotels today operate with disconnected systems, creating siloed data streams that limit their ability to deliver truly personalised experiences.

The solution lies in adopting a guest-centric data model built around a single guest profile. This unified approach breaks down traditional data silos, combining information from every touchpoint. From booking patterns and room preferences, to dining choices and spa treatments. Modern integrated systems enable properties to build these comprehensive profiles, but implementation requires a strategic overhaul of existing technology infrastructure.

The Power of Unified Data in Shaping the Future of Hospitality

The future of hospitality technology must prioritise data unification, creating platforms that can easily integrate guest data across all touchpoints. This integration becomes particularly crucial as the industry looks toward AI implementation, where the quality and accessibility of data directly impacts the effectiveness of personalisation efforts.

Properties leveraging unified data systems are seeing clear improvements in both guest satisfaction and booking retention. These improvements come from their ability to create truly personalised experiences based on comprehensive guest insights, leading to stronger guest relationships and increased revenue opportunities. This helps organisations reach levels of High Return Hospitality by maximising Return on Experience (ROE) through interactions that make guest services more personalised, wowing the to stay longer and come back for more.

The impact extends beyond marketing and promotions. With unified data, hotels can better anticipate seasonal trends, optimise staffing levels, and adjust their service offerings to maximise revenue during peak periods. This comprehensive approach to data utilisation ensures that every operational decision is informed by actual guest behaviour and preferences.

Building a Data-Driven and Diversified Revenue Strategy Beyond 2025

The need for hoteliers to both diversify their revenue streams, and lean into data-driven decision- making, creates a clear roadmap for hoteliers in 2025. Success begins with a comprehensive audit of current revenue streams, where these come from and how they are captured. This should then reveal untapped opportunities, and the identification of untapped opportunities within the property’s market segment.

Properties must then evaluate their tech infrastructure to make sure it can support guest data collection and analysis. This often requires investment in integrated systems that can track guest interactions across all touchpoints and convert this data into actionable insights.

In this sense, staff training becomes even more important as team members must be equipped to leverage these insights for creating personalised guest experiences. This includes understanding how to interpret guest data and translate it into meaningful service enhancements.

Those who act to diversify their revenue and harness the power of guest data will be best positioned to capture the growing market at their fingertips in an increasingly competitive landscape. The future belongs to properties that can seamlessly blend enhanced guest experiences with data-driven operations, creating value that extends far beyond the room.