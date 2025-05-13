Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Join The Community

Partner Content

Make Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit your preferred address on bustling Sukhumvit Road

Centara Hotels & Resorts Makes The Maldives The Place To Be For Luxury Fun In The Sun

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

Going Beyond with Dan Vaughan at Agilysys: We give people autonomy, respect, and room to grow in meaningful ways

Bali Dynasty Resort adds fun new facilities, boosting its place as a top family resort in Bali

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok offers great stays, wonderful wellness and delightful dining

Sustainable Travel: A New Era in Business Travel

Cash-in on the travel and hospitality boom in APAC with the right PMS

W Hotels – the ownable luxury lifestyle space

A Single Guest Itinerary ensures that your hotel’s rooms get booked!

Thought Leadership Centre

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

Going Beyond with Dan Vaughan at Agilysys: We give people autonomy, respect, and room to grow in meaningful ways

Cash-in on the travel and hospitality boom in APAC with the right PMS

A Single Guest Itinerary ensures that your hotel’s rooms get booked!

‘Power of Personalisation’ helps drive event bookings

Get tech-agile with AI-driven Hospitality Solutions from Agilysys

Step up your spa revenue with Agilysys Spa

Partnering with Agilysys for InfoGenesis POS Solutions

68% of APAC travellers would increase their hotel spending for personalised experiences: Agilysys

Hoteliers need the right tools to ‘Gear-up’ for the F1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2024

IN ASSOCIATION WITH

Company Logo

Centara Hotels & Resorts Makes The Maldives The Place To Be For Luxury Fun In The Sun

Centara Hotels & Resorts announces an exclusive offer as it opens its latest property

Centara has a successful run at ITB Berlin 2025

Centara Hotels & Resorts introduces The Centara Collection

Centara Hotels & Resorts in exciting times with new happenings at top Thai tourist destinations

Centara Hotels & Resorts: A legacy of Thai hospitality

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives opens for fantastic family holidays this November

Centara Hotels & Resorts embarks on strategic partnership with L’Oreal

Centara Hotels & Resorts welcomes guests to Centara Life Lamai Resort Samui

Centara holds 2024 Unity Conference

IN ASSOCIATION WITH

Company Logo

Industry Events
on May 27, 2025

ITB China 2025 – Shanghai, 27-29May

on June 8, 2025

10th Centara World Masters Golf Championship – Hua Hin, Thailand

on June 12, 2025

ITE Hong Kong 2025 – 12 June (Thu)-15 June (Sun) 2025

on June 12, 2025

Maximum Occupancy Perth – 12th June 2025

on August 13, 2025

Digital Travel APAC Singapore – 12-13 August

on August 26, 2025

PATA Travel Mart 2025 – Bangkok, Thailand

on September 1, 2025

Phuket Hotels for Islands Sustaining Tourism Phuket (PHIST 2025)

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Resource Center
Digital Magazine

Read Here

Advertise

Sign Up

Inspiring Stories In Travel

IWTA speaks with Wannapha Rattanaphong (Oon), Hotel Manager Island Escape by Burasari

IWTA speaks with Natthineethiti (Nikki) Phinyapincha, Founder TransTalents Consulting Group

IWTA speaks with Putu Seruni Pratiwi Sudiharta, Operation and Reservation Leader DISCOVA

IWTA Awards 2024 celebrates women shining in the travel industry

Join The Community

Scroll to Top