Flyadeal celebrates new cabin crew graduates

Flyadeal, Saudi Arabia's burgeoning low-cost airline, has celebrated International Cabin Crew Day by announcing the graduation of its latest group of cabin crew members. This marks the 76th graduation since the airline's inception in 2017. The 25 new recruits, hailing from Saudi Arabia and Tunisia, completed an intensive seven-week training programme at Flyadeal's headquarters in Jeddah, focusing on safety, service excellence, and operational readiness.

The new cabin crew members are now ready to embark on their careers, contributing to Flyadeal's mission of providing seamless and reliable onboard experiences. Ghizlane Rabii, Flyadeal's Senior Cabin Crew Services Manager, expressed pride in the new graduates, stating, "We are proud to welcome our newest group of highly trained individuals who represent the spirit and professional standards of Flyadeal."

Flyadeal's cabin crew community now includes over 700 professionals, representing 16 nationalities and speaking 12 languages, which highlights the airline's commitment to diversity and inclusion. Since its first flight in 2017, Flyadeal has focused on training and talent development to maintain high service standards as it expands.

Operating a fleet of 46 Airbus A320 aircraft, Flyadeal serves 39 destinations across Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, Europe, North Africa, and South Asia. In line with Saudi Vision 2030, the airline plans to more than double its network and fleet by 2030, reinforcing its position as one of the Middle East's fastest-growing airlines

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