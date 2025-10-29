The GSTC Certification Strengthens our Commitment to Sustainable Practices: Berrivin

Travel Daily Media (TDM): Sustainability is a key driver in hospitality today. How is your organisation advancing its sustainability initiatives, and what does the pending certification signify for your operations?

Olivier Berrivin (OB): We are proud to announce that in September 2025, our Best Western® Hotels & Resorts and SureStay® Hotels in Southeast Asia, Japan, and Pakistan achieved certification from the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC)—a major milestone in our ongoing sustainability journey.

This achievement reflects how BWH® Hotels is integrating eco-friendly and community-focused practices into every aspect of our operations, in line with our global "Earth, People, and Community" (EPC) commitment. The GSTC certification also reinforces trust among our environmentally conscious guests and corporate partners, assuring them that their hotel provider is committed to responsible and sustainable practices.

TDM: What challenges do you see in embedding sustainability across properties in different markets, and how are you addressing them?

OB: Sustainability positively impacts every aspect of our business. By reducing waste, we can also lower unnecessary costs. Additionally, by protecting the environment and collaborating with our local partners, we can create long-term benefits for the entire destination. The main challenge lies in implementation, whether it's adopting new work processes or sourcing eco-friendly products. While there may be short-term costs or minor disruptions behind the scenes, these are always outweighed by the long-term benefits.

In some cases, we rely on our guests to adopt eco-friendly practices, such as choosing not to have their towels washed every day. However, we find that the vast majority of our guests have an eco-conscious mindset and are understanding of these changes.

TDM: How do you balance rapid expansion with maintaining consistency in brand standards and guest experience?

OB: We are fortunate to have a robust set of brand standards that all our hotels, whether franchised or managed, must follow. Our in-house training team is very active, and we have developed a series of comprehensive courses for new hotels. These include "I Care Every Guest Every Time," "Because We Care," and "BWH Heritage," all designed to ensure that every guest receives our heartfelt service philosophy from the very first day the hotel opens.

TDM: From your perspective, what are the most significant hospitality trends shaping the industry in APAC today?

OB: Sustainability, as I previously mentioned, is one of the most significant factors impacting the hospitality industry today. It is no longer just a trend; it has become an integral part of our operations. Another key factor is technology, particularly the rise of AI. This development has the potential to reshape every aspect of our business, from driving bookings and enhancing in-stay guest services to managing post-stay follow-up. However, as the world becomes more automated, guests will increasingly value the personal touch of human interaction, so we must find the right balance.

One notable trend that BWH Hotels is leading is the rise of "soft brands." Although these have been around for many years, we have recently seen a significant increase in their popularity among both owners and guests, who appreciate the combination of independence and support they offer. At BWH Hotels, our collection features seven soft brands that span three distinct hotel groups — WorldHotels™, Best Western® Hotels & Resorts, and SureStay® Hotels — covering every segment of the market, from economy to luxury.

TDM: Technology is transforming hospitality experiences. How is your brand leveraging technology to enhance efficiency and guest satisfaction?

OB: Technology plays a vital role in our operations, encompassing everything from searching and booking to in-stay services, guest communications, back-office solutions, and post-stay feedback. The Best Western To Go® app is quite popular, allowing guests to manage their entire reservation and handle their Best Western Rewards® points conveniently. We are also embracing artificial intelligence by integrating tools like Microsoft Copilot into our operations to boost productivity.

To enhance the guest experience, our brands are tailored to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected travellers. We offer automated solutions, seamless high-speed Wi-Fi, easily accessible USB and power ports, smart TVs for content streaming, and much more. We consistently innovate and strive to remain at the forefront of hospitality technology.

TDM: How do you see personalisation shaping the future of guest experiences in APAC?

OB: Personalisation is essential for effective hospitality today. We need to anticipate, understand, and meet the needs of our guests, particularly our most loyal customers. The key to achieving this is through our dual loyalty programs: Best Western Rewards and WorldHotels Rewards℠. These programs allow us to provide tailored experiences to our 64 million members and elite travellers.