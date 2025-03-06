Agilysys is the Property Management Systems (PMS) that is able to provide guests with a Single Guest Itinerary (SGI). SGI ensures that hotels do not miss out on guests who easily confirm their hotel bookings because of a seamless booking process. More guests mean houseful hotels, increased revenue as well as perfect holidays for travellers. These digital itineraries can include booked activities, reservations, and financial information, enhancing the guest experience. This allows for better guest experiences and also allows the hotels to have better control of the flow of guests, and the use of amenities.

“Time is money” has become increasingly relevant in today’s fast-paced, technologically driven world. Time is a limited resource, and the modern world places a high value on efficiency, productivity, and the ability to maximise time. This reflects a growing recognition that leisure time with loved ones and personal well-being are also valuable commodities. While work-life balance remains a far-cry, it is essential that at least holidays be perfect, people increasingly pay for services that save time, are easy, stress-free and well-organised.

Why is a Single Guest Itinerary crucial?

In essence, a Single Guest Itinerary promotes organisation, reduces stress, and enhances overall travel management, making it a valuable tool for any traveller. The Single Guest Itinerary (SGI) allows guests to effortlessly access and share details about their activities, preferences, and reservations, while empowering hoteliers to curate a personalised experience through an integrated data management system. Not all Property Management Systems offer a Single Guest Itinerary, all the more reason for you to choose one that does!

A Single Guest Itinerary is not only for the guest’s convenience but also for providing the property with a holistic view of the guest. This enables relevant upsells and personalised recommendations, beginning from the moment the guest makes their initial booking.

Negative ‘NO Guest’ Experience

Let us understand the scenario with case studies. Say for instance there is a guest ‘X’. He began booking a luxury stay but was unable to add ancillary services during the initial reservation. Booking spa treatments, gym sessions, restaurant reservations, and bar access all required separate systems, each with its own process. The fragmented and time-consuming experience ultimately led the guest to abandon the booking before completion.

Moving to a Positive Guest Experience

Now we have guest ‘Y’. He booked an entire stay at a luxury property online. During the initial reservation, he was able to secure his preferred dinner time at the property’s restaurants, reserve spa and sauna services, arrange surfing lessons, and organise transport before and after his stay—all within a single, unified system. All details were provided in one place, allowing the guest to manage his itinerary with ease and convenience. Resulting in a positive guest experience with all ancillary services booked and managed effortlessly.

We need to remember that hospitality is a zero-dissatisfaction business, while the positives might be overlooked, the negative becomes the ‘hero’ of social media. Why risk that? Choose technology that does not disappoint, so that your property reaps the benefit of personalised guest experiences and builds loyalty, and in turn drives revenue beyond the room.

Boost RevPAG, leveraging unified data systems

The Agilysys 2024 APAC Hospitality Impact Study reveals that 68% of APAC travellers are willing to spend more on tailored experiences, a trend mirrored globally. Guests increasingly expect personalised dining and wellness offerings especially when on Holiday. To achieve this, hotels must leverage data effectively

An integrated property management system creates a seamless flow of information and services for hotel operations. It enables hoteliers to monitor and respond to guest activities across all touchpoints in real time. Whether a guest is ordering room service, booking a spa treatment or making a restaurant reservation, each interaction is captured and analysed within a single ecosystem. This unified approach enhances RevPAG measurement, as hotels can track guest spending patterns and preferences across their entire stay.

Unified systems boost guest satisfaction and operational efficiency. Data shows these properties see an average increase of 25% in non-room revenue opportunities compared to those operating with disconnected solutions.

Reducing manual processes improves staff productivity and frees up more time to focus on guest service. Technology should always benefit staff. If employees feel under pressure, they can’t perform to their fullest potential and their frustrations will be reflected in how they interact with guests. Staff want the tools that enable them to perform well.

Allowing guests to book all activities online through an online booking engine integrated with the PMS and other property modules (golf, spa, dinner reservations, or other services) relieves staff of making the bookings. The guest is then automatically notified with a confirmation email that includes a single itinerary. Based on the advanced information properties that can receive on room and activity bookings a property can then plan staffing and inventory needs in advance.

Service solutions that integrate with the PMS help relieve workloads for housekeeping and maintenance staff. An integrated service solution can notify staff of maintenance requests/repairs and automatically update the status of that request once completed. Housekeeping can receive a notification when it is time to turnover a guest room then alert the front desk when it is ready for the next guest.

Automated room distribution features can optimise room and floor usage, accommodating as many guests as possible with no room moves required. Processes like night audit and reporting can also be automated to help alleviate staffing shortages in the back office and free up team members for other needs.

Agilysys can be just that innovative hospitality technology which you are looking for to streamline operations and service and enable properties to get repeat business. It helps deliver High Return Hospitality by facilitating Return on Experience, helping to grow your bottom lines.