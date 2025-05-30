Crystal’s Sensational Savings Offer Delivers Up To US$4,000 Off Luxury Voyages

There is a name that stands apart in the world of luxury high-end cruises, a name spoken with reverity and admiration by cruise aficionados the globe over - Crystal. To set sail on the seas and discover exotic destinations with Crystal is to revel in the exceptional service, spacious suites, unrivalled dining and curated itineraries the line is synonymous with, and to experience why Crystal is the benchmark when it comes to the best luxury cruises for affluent travellers.

With the Sensational Savings offer back by popular demand - not for too long, though - Crystal is adding the icing to the cake with exclusive cruise deals for travel agents.

A marvellous opportunity for travel advisors, tour operators and wholesalers seeking premium cruise deals to present to their clients, the Sensational Savings promotion offers the chance to save up to US$4,000 per suite and is valid for a range of sailings throughout 2025, 2026 and 2027 in Europe, the Mediterranean and around the world. As well as an As You Wish Credit of US$500 per suite to use onboard on tempting extras such as spa treatments and shore excursions. Bookings must be made before 30 June 2025.

Much in-demand among upcoming Crystal cruises is the nine-night Barcelona to Civitavecchia (Rome) voyage across the Mediterranean. This magnificent journey between two of the great European cities takes place from 12-21 October 2025 aboard the Crystal Symphony, exploring what is truly one of the most enchanting and captivating regions of the world.

The Barcelona to Civitavecchia (Rome) cruise is US$9,400 per person based on a Sapphire Veranda Suite including the Sensational Savings offer, and subject to availability. Prices are correct as of 30 May 2025. Please see www.crystalcruises.com for full terms and conditions.

Barcelona to Civitavecchia (Rome) Cruise

The voyage begins with two days in the vibrant city of Barcelona on the northeastern coast of Spain, known for its stunning buildings and rich cultural heritage. The treasures to see here are many and diverse. From the gorgeous seaside and world-class tapas to the famous Las Ramblas avenue and the magnificent architecture of Antoni Gaudí, it’s all waiting to be discovered. Of nine important sites in the city to have earned UNESCO acclaim, seven were designed by Gaudí; Barcelona offers the chance to admire his iconic masterpieces such as the Sagrada Familia and Casa Mila, and his extraordinary contribution to Modernist architecture.

Next is Toulon for an authentic taste of France, where the streets heave with history, the Old Town’s local markets are testament to traditional Provencal life, and Mourillon wows with its sublime stretches of Mediterranean beach.

Then it’s where else but glamorous Cannes on the French Riviera, the harbour dotted by yachts and the beach by chic striped sunloungers while the designer bars and couture shops of famous La Croisette equally beckon. There are chances to explore the 200-year-old marketplace of Marché Forville, to discover the delights of Saint-Tropez, and to visit the 16th Century village of St. Paul de Vence.

Monte Carlo, home of the jetset and synonymous with glamour and fame. And the glorious location for an overnight stay midway through this exceptional Crystal sojourn. Here there are opportunities, for example, to appreciate the Côte d’Azur by air and Monaco by foot, to drive through Nice and to visit the medieval hilltop village of Èze, and to savour lunch at the prestigious Negresco Hotel.

Following a day at sea in the magical Mediterranean, it’s an early morning arrival in Livorno, Tuscany where Giotto, Brunelleschi, Botticelli and Michelangelo made their marks of genius on the world. The two days here provide plenty of scope for uncovering much that this UNESCO-acclaimed cradle of the Renaissance has to offer, from navigating its museums, churches and artworks to traversing the city’s canals and learning the story of the Italian aperitivo.

Beyond Livorno, the city of Pisa beckons with its history, vibrant culture and iconic Leaning Tower. As does Florence with its own history, landmarks and artistic treasures like Piazza del Duomo, the Ponte Vecchio and Uffizi Gallery. And the lovely city of Lucca with its majestic medieval walls and the Villa Reale of Marlia with its beautiful garden.

For those so inclined, the secrets of preparing a typical - and oh so delightful - Tuscan meal can be learned in a cooking class at the enchanting Villa Dianella, as can be the skills needed to hunt for truffles at the organic Podere La Marronaia estate.

Before disembarking in Rome and the untold possibilities for creating lifelong memories the city’s over 2,500 years of history and ancient landmarks offer, there’s time to discover the charming port town of Civitavecchia, noted for its fine seafood and beautiful monuments.

The Spectacular Crystal Symphony

Refurbished in 2023, the Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity ships are a feast for the eyes, featuring elegant lines and sweeping ocean views, expansive suites and guest rooms, and a world-class choice of dining, wellness and entertainment. Along with refined in-room amenities and exclusive linens designed for royalty, it’s all part of the exceptional experience that sets Crystal apart in the world of luxury cruising. And at 606 guests the staff-to-guest ratio is among the highest on the seas at nearly one-to-one.

The suites and guest rooms artfully pair comfort with elegant design. Elevated details, contemporary craftsmanship and artisanal finishing embody modern refinement, while the spacious layouts maximise in-room relaxation. The choice of categories aboard Crystal Symphony includes the Crystal Penthouse Suite, Junior Crystal Penthouse Suite, Sapphire Veranda Suite, Sapphire Ocean View Suite, Aquamarine Veranda Suite, Single Guest Room With Ocean View, Double Guest Room With Veranda and Double Guest Room With Ocean View.

A Culinary Journey At Sea

Dining aboard the Crystal ships amounts to an extraordinary culinary journey, characterized by award-winning cuisine created by pioneers in the global food scene and a tantalizing choice of distinct venues. Open seating is tailored around the personal preferences of guests, allowing them to enjoy what they want when they want - whether it’s a late breakfast, six-course wine pairing lunch, or a sumptuous dinner.

Crystal Symphony boasts nine wonderful venues, including Umi Uma the only restaurant at sea by legendary Master Chef Nobuyki (Nobu) Matsuhisa - an innovative locale inspired by the rich culture of Japanese cuisine and Peruvian ingredients, Osteria d’Ovidio serving the fine Italian cuisine of original menus and dishes crafted by the Alajmo brothers, and through an exclusive new partnership the renowned Beefbar - featuring exciting flavours from the worldwide street-food scene fashioned by talented chefs and made for sharing.

The Vintage Room offers guided pairings and dinners highlighting the vast selection of wines in the ship’s onboard cellar, providing guests the chance to gain privileged insights into the art of enology. Marketplace is for buffet-style dining wrapped in floor to ceiling windows, and The Bistro is a Parisian-inspired café and coffee bar.

Waterside Restaurant is the main dining room, while the Trident Grill poolside restaurant entices with favourites like burgers, melts and salads. Scoops Ice Cream Bar serves sumptuous ice cream with fresh toppings and homemade cookies, along with frozen yoghurt accompanied by classic temptations from Ben & Jerry’s.

World-Class Onboard Entertainment

Each evening delivers a world of entertainment aboard Crystal Symphony, with world-class performers, entertainers and hosts delighting audiences in the various lounge, ballroom, nightclub and screening room venues.

Galaxy Lounge is the spot for performances, with appearances by fantastic Broadway-style performers and headline names. Avenue Saloon is the signature piano bar with an intimate ambience, the perfect setting for a cocktail before and after dinner. On selected evenings, Starlite Club features dancing, production spot shows, cabaret performances and other themed events.

Hollywood Theatre is the place for catching recent-release movies and live sporting events, as well as guest lectures and religious services, while the intimate Jade Night Club lounge is ideal for a late-night drink, dance or letting loose with karaoke. A new experience onboard is Le Casino De Monte-Carlo, where guests can place bets on table games with the unique savoir-faire of Monaco’s famous casino or try their luck at the slots.

Multiple Decks Of Exquisite Wellness, Fun And Inspiration

A balanced time aboard makes for a voyage well spent, and Crystal Symphony offers a choice of fabulous facilities to revitalize, invigorate, and inspirate.

Inspired by the Goddess Aurōra, the personification of dawn who streaks across the sky every morning to announce the sun’s arrival, Aurōra Spa is a stylish haven offering holistic moments of indulgent relaxation. Channeling the beauty of light, energy and balance, the spa’s concept incorporates complete sauna and steam room facilities and a tempting variety of treatments including aromatherapy, aqua meditation, exfoliation, reflexology and Swedish massage.

The 3,000-plus sq ft Fitness Center, Weight Room and Aerobics Studio boast an extensive line of professional weights and Technogym exercise equipment, classes in yoga, mat pilates and spinning classes, and a fitness director on-hand to offer fitness advice and stretch and aerobic instruction.

The Seahorse Pool is a particularly popular spot aboard ship, with plenty of deck space to sunbathe, relax and read while sipping on a cool drink, while a touch of sport is never far away with golf driving, table tennis, paddle tennis and pickle ball facilities all close at hand.

There’s a well-stocked library containing over 2,000 books covering different subjects from classics to biographies, and history to mystery. Wave’s & Fantasia are children’s and teen’s spaces offering tonnes of fun for junior cruisers. The onboard shopping arcade tempts with fine jewelry, watches, cruise wear and designer apparel, while the Connoisseur Club provides an elegant space for indulging in the finest cigars and cognacs.

With Crystal Cruises’ Sensational Savings promotion there has never been a better time to embark on exceptional seaborne voyages in Europe, the Mediterranean and around the world. Discover the best luxury cruises for affluent travellers - visit www.crystalcruises.com, call +61-1300-503-640 or contact your preferred travel advisor.