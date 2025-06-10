Bask In The Tropical Island Lifestyle At The New Centara Villas Phi Phi Island

Centara Villas Phi Phi Island, the newest resort to open on Phi Phi Island, is destined to quickly become one of its top resorts. Enjoying a prime beachfront location facing the glistening Andaman Sea, it offers the very essence of a tropical hideaway - elegant and comfortable accommodation, delectable restaurants, and great facilities for adults and kids.

Among the various resorts in Phi Phi Island, Centara Hotels & Resorts’ new island retreat is a fantastic choice for couples, families and groups alike. And it’s only a scenic two-hour ferry ride from either Phuket or Krabi, or one hour by speedboat.

The resort is located on Phi Phi’s main island of Koh Phi Phi Don, one of the true jewels of the Andaman Sea. For movie buffs, the nearby island of Koh Phi Phi Le is home to Maya Bay - the stunning beach made famous in the 2000 movie The Beach - and it’s easily accessible by longtail boat making for an awesome day trip.

Tropical Sophistication And Modern Comfort

A harmonious blend of tropical sophistication and modern comfort awaits guests in Centara Villas Phi Phi Island’s 41 delightful rooms and suites. Designed with soothing earth tones that complement the natural surroundings and boasting exquisite views, these are the ideal setting for couples and families to unwind and enjoy a memorable island holiday.

The tempting choice of accommodation types includes Villa Ocean View, Premier Spa Ocean View, Villa Ocean View Pool Access, Duplex Suite Spa Ocean View, Duplex Suite Ocean View Pool Access and Duplex Suite Ocean View Private Pool. In-room appointments include a satellite TV, tea and coffee making facilities, safe, hairdryer and complimentary wireless internet access. All rooms have an extra bed to accommodate three adults, and select rooms feature a kitchenette and separate living/dining area.

From Tropical Bites To Breezy Sips

With four restaurants offering everything from tropical bites to breezy sips, the dining choice at Centara Villas Phi Phi Island is - for want of a better word - delectable.

Maya Breeze

With both indoor seating and an outdoor terrace, and panoramic ocean views from the second floor, Maya Breeze is a fantastic spot to start each fantastic day in paradise. The delicious breakfast cuisine includes southern Thai fare and international favourites.

The Pool Deck

Coastal cuisine, light bites and innovative cocktails await at The Pool Deck, where the relaxed poolside setting is perfect for soaking up the sun between refreshing dips in the inviting water.

Talee Bar

Talee Bar is a tempting sanctuary for seaside drinks and tapas. With a prosecco deck, a charming ambiance and picturesque views, this is the place to enjoy a tropical laid-back vibe complete with the gentle sounds of waves on the shore.

Jantra Bar

Island resorts aren’t typically known for their rooftop bars, but that’s exactly what Jantra Bar is. Here, expertly crafted sunset cocktails and authentic Neapolitan cuisine can be savoured indoors or al fresco while taking in the vibrant atmosphere and breathtaking vista, and as the night unfolds, while gazing up at the myriad stars.

A Perfect Balance Of Relaxation And Adventure

The place to stay among the top resorts in Phi Phi Island, Centara Villas Phi Phi Island certainly delivers in its mission to provide guests with the perfect balance of relaxation and adventure. The active can make use of the fitness centre with sauna and steam room and make a splash with the choice of watersports including kayaking, snorkelling and stand-up paddle boarding, those seeking rejuvenation can indulge in the blissful serenity of the spa, the eco-minded can visit the herb and vegetable garden, and younger guests can have all the fun they want with the Kids’ Club, games room and host of outdoor activities designed just for them. And of course, there’s the infinity-edge swimming pool with its glistening waters and sun deck.

Cense by SPA Cenvaree is a sanctuary of wellness and renewal where healing traditions are blended in harmony. Guests can choose from a range of treatments from an Ayurvedic ritual to a soothing Thai massage, each designed to melt away stress and instill a feeling of rejuvenation inside and out.

The resort emphasizes sustainability through various eco-friendly initiatives, which include a water bottling plant, the herb and vegetable garden, responsibly sourced toiletries, energy-efficient lighting and green air-conditioning practices.

Exclusive Opening Offer

Be among the very first to discover Centara Villas Phi Phi Island, with an exclusive opening offer available for bookings made now. Stay a minimum two nights and enjoy great benefits like daily breakfast and a daily resort credit.

CentaraThe1 members earn triple points during their stay, while new members can easily sign up for free at www.centarathe1.com to unlock this and other exclusive privileges.

If you’ve been looking for the best places to stay in Phi Phi, you’ll find your perfect island hideaway at Centara Villas Phi Phi Island. Visit the resort’s website to learn more and to book your tropical holiday of a lifetime!