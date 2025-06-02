Trafalgar expands into European river cruises, with two journeys starting April 2026

Trafalgar, one of the world’s most established travel companies, is expanding into the river cruises market and will debut its new waterborne offerings in Europe in April 2026 - two spectacular river cruise journeys along the Danube and Rhine Rivers.

The eight-day Best of the Danube and 10-day Best of the Rhine and Amsterdam cruises will operate from April through to October 2026, with Trafalgar having opened bookings to travel agents from 6 May 2025 - ahead of the general public - to allow them the chance to secure preferred sailing dates.

The full schedules of the two new European river cruises, which offer back-to-back sailings in both directions, can be seen at www.trafalgar.com/en-sg. The Best of the Danube cruise starts at US$2,799 per person based on double occupancy, and the Best of the Rhine and Amsterdam cruise at US$3,399 per person based on double occupancy.

"We’ve always been about making it easy for travellers to connect with the heart and soul of every destination. Now, we’re bringing that same philosophy and unmatched experience - valued by our travel advisor partners, to Europe’s iconic rivers," said Nick Lim, CEO, Asia of The Travel Corporation, Trafalgar’s parent company.

"Our strategy is simple: unlock the best of Europe’s rivers through trusted Trafalgar touchpoints including our much-loved ‘Be My Guest’ and 'MAKE TRAVEL MATTER' Experiences, giving travellers a fun, new way to river cruise that is as enriching as it is responsible.”

Trafalgar’s river cruises in Europe will be operated by two 128-passenger ‘floating hotels’ - the Trafalgar Verity and Trafalgar Reverie. These have been designed to offer comfortable, effortless travel for guests, and will boast one of the highest staff-to-guest ratios on Europe’s rivers.

They offer a choice of cabin categories - Suite, French Balcony, Deluxe and Classic. Every stateroom has a river view, offering an enchanting look at the vineyards, castles and riverside towns along the journey.

Trafalgar is promising that its river cruises in Europe will offer the same authentic local experiences and commitment to genuine connections, hidden gems, and responsible travel practices that its land tours have become known for.

"We can’t wait to share that same feeling of ease and comfort, local connection and joy of discovery we’re going to bring to Europe’s rivers aboard our two beautiful ships, the Trafalgar Reverie and Trafalgar Verity," said The Travel Corporation’s Lim.

The Best of the Danube and Best of the Rhine and Amsterdam cruises will feature signature Trafalgar moments. These include Local Specialists offering deep destination insights, opportunities to connect with locals through ‘Be My Guest’ encounters and at least one MAKE TRAVEL MATTER Experience that supports United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Along of course with onboard entertainment - from regional performances to inhouse baking demonstrations, wellness activities - from yoga sessions to complimentary bicycle use on offshore excursions, and delicious dining.

Best Of The Danube

A mix of history, culture and local traditions, the Best of the Danube cruise aboard the Trafalgar Reverie travels from Budapest to Passau, visiting Bratislava, Vienna and Linz along the way.

First is a guided exploration of both sides of Budapest - historic Buda and lively Pest - including visits to Heroes’ Square, Castle Hill and Fisherman’s Bastion. Alternatively there’s a foodie tour diving into the city’s vibrant culinary scene to taste local favourites. There’s also an Optional Experience to explore the Jewish district. In the evening the cruise sets sail through the Danube bend.

In Bratislava, a walking tour explores the old town - the historic town hall, Michael’s Gate and St. Martin’s Cathedral. There’s an alternative option to take a MAKE TRAVEL MATTER Experience and uncover life under Communism with stories of escapes, Soviet rule and the Velvet Revolution. An Optional Experience takes in Bratislava Castle for sweeping Danube views. In the evening the cruise passes by the southern foothills of the Little Carpathian Mountains and crosses the border to enjoy views of Lower Austria.

In Vienna there is a drive along the Ringstraße and a guided walk through the old town, to see the city’s grand architecture and imperial history come to life. Options here include an exploration into the life of Mozart, or visiting a traditional coffee house and tasting Vienna’s famous cafe culture. Two Optional Experiences in the afternoon are a visit to Schönbrunn Palace, the opulent summer home of the Habsburgs, or a foodie tour to enjoy strudels, schnitzels and other Viennese favourites.

In Linz there’s a stroll through its historic centre or alternatively a tour to Salzburg, Mozart’s birthplace and setting for The Sound of Music. Another option is a visit to Český Krumlov, a fairytale town with winding streets and a stunning castle.

Crossing into Bavaria the cruise arrives in Passau, the ‘City of Three Rivers’ where the Inn, Danube and Ilz meet. A morning walking tour travels the old town’s cobbled streets, or there’s a hike along the scenic Ilz River. In the afternoon is an optional Bavarian beer, pretzel and music experience.

Optional extensions to the eight-day cruise are possible in Prague and Budapest, allowing for further discovery of this enchanting region of Europe.

Best Of The Rhine And Amsterdam

This cruise from Amsterdam to Basel aboard the Trafalgar Verity through the heart of Europe takes in history, culture and picturesque riverside landscapes, and includes Amsterdam’s canals, Cologne Cathedral and Strasbourg’s old town.

First is an exploration of Amsterdam, walking along the canals and exploring world-class museums or just soaking up the local atmosphere in a cosy cafe. There’s an Optional Experience through the Jordaan district on a foodie tour, or a visit to a traditional windmill in Volendam.

Uncovering the story of Operation Market Garden, the largest airborne operation of WWII, there is a visit to the Airborne Museum in Hartenstein and the ‘Bridge Too Far’. The cruise then departs along the Rhine River.

The first night on the Lower Rhine goes through the Rhine Plain and past North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s historic heart of industry. Docking in Cologne, there are two experiences to choose from - an exploration of the historic streets and to see the UNESCO-listed Cologne Cathedral, or a Street Art tour to view the alternative creative scene. There’s also an Optional Experience to sample local brews on a Cologne Beer Experience, or a visit to the Michael Schumacher Private Collection - a must for motorsport fans.

The cruise then makes its way through the Middle Rhine, a region famous for its hillside vineyards and storybook castles. There’s an exploration of Rheinstein Castle and an optional bike ride along the Rhine.

The cruise continues through the Middle Rhine Gorge, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, before arriving in Rüdesheim, a wine-making town known for its half-timbered houses. A mini-train tour offers the chance to get acquainted with the area, and there is an Optional Experience vineyard hike.

In the town of Speyer are two included experiences to choose from - a Local Specialist walking tour along Maximilian Street passing baroque townhouses and visiting a medieval church, and a MAKE TRAVEL MATTER Experience at a private vinegar estate.

In Alsace there’s time to step ashore and explore Strasbourg’s old town, with its impressive cathedral and charming Petite France district. There’s also an Optional Experience into the Black Forest, known for its scenic landscapes, fairytale villages and traditional crafts.

The cruise continues through the Upper Rhine Plain and a visit to the historic town of Breisach, known for its colourful houses and centuries-old cathedral. A Be My Guest experience then sees a lunch with the Bohrer family at Bohrerhof on their family farm and in the afternoon is an optional visit to the Alsatian villages, filled with half-timbered houses and scenic vineyards.

An extension to the 10-day cruise is possible in Lucerne, for further exploration of this mesmerizing part of Europe.

For more information on Trafalgar’s wonderful new river cruises in Europe, visit www.trafalgar.com/en-sg.