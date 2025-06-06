Our 2027 itineraries offer extraordinary cruises that promise unforgettable journeys: Archbold

Tony Archbold, Vice President of Sales - Asia-Pacific, Crystal Cruises, recently engaged in a discussion with Travel Daily Media, addressing several important aspects of the company. He highlighted not only the captivating and exclusive F&B outlets but also the intriguing and memorable new itineraries that are being developed for 2027. He emphasised recent additions to the company’s offerings and the introduction of a dedicated trade portal designed to facilitate engagement with industry partners.

Travel Daily Media (TDM): Crystal is the only cruise line featuring Nobu's cuisine at sea. What does this exclusive partnership bring to the guest experience aboard Crystal?

Tony Archbold (TA): Nobu Matsuhisa is a prominent figure in the culinary world, with a career spanning several decades. His restaurant, Umi Uma, has been part of Crystal for over 20 years. His global reputation lends instant credibility to Crystal’s culinary offerings. The unique fusion of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine at Umi Uma is a standout experience for our guests, many of whom return multiple times during their voyages. I have dined there numerous times with guests, and the feedback is always overwhelmingly positive. https://crystalcruises.com/umi-uma

TDM: The introduction of Beefbar is an exciting addition. How does this contemporary concept enhance Crystal’s luxury dining offerings?

TA: The arrival of Beefbar, renowned for its global street food, perfectly complements our existing dining options. We already feature the pan-Asian experience of Umi Uma and the refined Italian flavors of Osteria D’Ovidio, along with our exceptional modern international cuisine at Waterside and the casual atmosphere of Trident Grill. Beefbar introduces a delightful share-plate experience ideal for couples and groups alike, enhancing our culinary offerings.

Beefbar rounds out a full spectrum of dining options — as we like to say, Reef, Beef, or Leaf — all accompanied by incredible desserts and its curated cocktail menu. With separate lunch and dinner menus available, guests can enjoy multiple visits… and they do! https://crystalcruises.com/beefbar

TDM: Osteria d’Ovidio has received praise for its authentic Italian cuisine. How does this restaurant reflect the personal vision of Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, and how is it being received by guests?

TA: Since Crystal resumed operations, our Chairman has outlined a definitive standard for every aspect of Crystal. This vision, enriched by his extensive experience and Italian roots, is most prominently exemplified at Osteria D’Ovidio.

The next phase of this vision is commencing with the introduction of Massimiliano (Max) Alajmo — the youngest chef to ever earn three Michelin Stars, an accolade he has maintained for more than 20 years — alongside his brother and fellow restaurateur, Raffaele. Their unmatched skills, refined at prestigious establishments such as La Calandre in Rubano and Gran Caffè Quadri in Venice, will be showcased as the new menu debuts over the northern summer, beginning in July. https://crystalcruises.com/osteria-d-ovidio

TDM: The partnership with Casino de Monte-Carlo is a first in luxury cruising. How did this come about, and what will the experience be like onboard?

TA: After operating without a casino since our relaunch, we dedicated ourselves to understanding what our guests truly desired on board. This involved not just deciding whether to include a casino, but determining its layout and presentation, ensuring it fit our overall brand identity. Our Chairman, Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, emphasised this point.

Given Crystal's base in Monte Carlo, collaborating with Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer to bring Casino de Monte-Carlo on board was a natural choice. Established by Royal Decree in 1863, the company has defined luxurious gaming globally from the beginning.

On Crystal, Casino de Monte-Carlo offers Blackjack, American Roulette, Ultimate Texas Hold’em, and various other games, alongside numerous slot machines. We believe this forms the most comprehensive entertainment offering in our segment at sea.

TDM: Crystal recently unveiled its 2027 itineraries. What are some of the standout journeys or regions, and have they been influenced by guest feedback and travel trends?

TA: One of Crystal’s strengths is how our ships gracefully and purposefully navigate the globe. In 2027, our two vessels — Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity — will sail from Ushuaia, at the southernmost point of South America, to Honningsvåg in northern Norway; from Melbourne, Australia, to Lisbon, Portugal; and from Yokohama, Japan, to Road Town in the British Virgin Islands. Our itinerary planners excel at their work, and it’s always impressive to see how they manage to include so many remarkable ports within a single year.

Our Grand Voyages are consistently a highlight, and in 2027, they are truly exceptional. Whether it’s our 71-night journey around South America or our fascinating 54-night voyage from Lisbon to Reykjavik via Greenland, the chance to explore the world and enjoy a Grand Voyage experience, complete with generous perks like air credits, a US$1,500 “As You Wish” credit, and complimentary laundry, is unparalleled.

For me, the standout feature is the number of 7- to 10-night cruises to major destinations such as the Mediterranean, Baltic, Alaska, and Canada/New England. These itineraries can easily be combined into longer voyages, offering the flexibility to tailor a journey that fits your travel preferences, often with cost savings when booked consecutively.

Moreover, it’s not just about longer journeys; it’s also about extended stays in iconic cities. In 2027, we will provide more overnight stops in locations like Bora Bora (Tahiti), Cartagena (Colombia), Montevideo (Uruguay), Manaus (Brazil), Monte Carlo (Monaco), and even two nights in Bordeaux (France) and Shanghai. Coupled with extraordinary land experiences from our sister company, Abercrombie & Kent, an already incredible cruise transforms into an unforgettable adventure.

TDM: There’s been buzz around the addition of new ships to the Crystal fleet. What can you share about the timelines, ship features, and vision behind these new builds?

TA: We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our new ships, starting in May 2028. While many details are yet to be disclosed, guests can look forward to everything they have come to love about Crystal — elevated, refined, and reimagined experiences.

These new ships will serve as a luxurious home away from home for our returning guests. Similar in size to our current vessels, each ship will weigh just under 62,000 tonnes and carry only 690 guests, all accommodated in suites, each featuring a veranda. Additionally, the beloved wraparound promenade deck will continue to be available, providing the perfect setting for morning strolls or sunset walks.

We will place a renewed emphasis on health and wellness, while also reintroducing guest favourites: Umi Uma, Osteria D’Ovidio, and Beefbar.

At the heart of it all, as always, will be Crystal’s legendary service. Our onboard teams are renowned for their thoughtful, non-intrusive attentiveness and meticulous attention to detail that define the Crystal experience. While we maintain our leadership in culinary excellence, entertainment, and creating a true sense of home at sea, it is our warm smiles and unwavering care that keep guests coming back — and these qualities will be central to our new ships.

TDM: How will these new vessels differentiate themselves in the ultra-luxury segment?

TA: Crystal ships have always embodied the warmth and welcome of a luxurious home, rather than the formality typically found in luxury hotels or resorts. Our new ships will elevate this feeling even further. We want our guests to fully relax and enjoy the comfort of an elegant and familiar space from which they can explore the world during the day. Each evening, they can return to recharge, be entertained, and either share their experiences with fellow travelers or retreat to the privacy of their suite in preparation for the next day's adventure.

TDM: Crystal recently launched a dedicated trade portal. How will this enhance relationships with travel advisors, particularly in the APAC region?

TA: Our trade portal aims to provide our valued trade partners with all the tools and resources they need at their fingertips. In today’s fast-paced world, no one should have to wait for an email response to manage everyday client needs when services and answers can be made readily available online.

Through our Online Booking Platform, advisors can access live inventory to quote, book, and make payments. They can select specific suites and issue guest documents—all from within the portal. It’s user-friendly and intuitive (if I can navigate it, anyone can!), so advisors only need to reach out to us for changes, cancellations, or group bookings.

The portal also offers instant access to sales figures and consolidates all Crystal bookings in one convenient location. Advisors can view payment schedules, print documents, and assist clients in preparing Guest Information Forms with ease.

Additionally, we provide a library of licensed images, videos, and social media tiles for advisors to use on their websites and marketing materials. Advisors can also create personalised, branded marketing pieces featuring multiple itineraries and pricing, all in just a few minutes.

Finally, they can view the latest Travel Advisor Fares and apply for their own Crystal cruise. These fares are currently available through March 2026, allowing advisors to plan their holidays well in advance.

TDM: With so many enhancements across culinary, entertainment, and destination offerings, how would you summarise Crystal’s evolution under its new ownership?

TA: You are right—there is so much happening, and it is an incredibly exciting time for Crystal and the wider Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group (AKTG). As part of AKTG, we are owned by a company that is deeply committed to delivering exceptional experiences, both at sea with Crystal and on land with Abercrombie & Kent.

They have a clear vision: together, these two iconic brands can create unmatched and unforgettable journeys for our guests. It has been said that what we are doing is not merely an evolution, but a revolution; we are not just relaunching a cruise line, but reimagining the entire travel experience, unbound by coastlines or convention.

Our guests are not looking for boundaries; they seek to explore the world in a way that only AKTG can deliver.