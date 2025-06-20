Centara raises the bar for Thai hospitality through its growing global portfolio

Thai hospitality operator Centara Hotels & Resorts accelerates its global business enhancement strategy with the opening and transformation of iconic five-star and luxury hotels in some of the world’s most desirable destinations.

Through the expansion of its exclusive Centara Grand and Centara Reserve brands, the group continues to uphold its celebrated standards while remaining true to its Thai family heritage, advancing its goal to be a top 100 hotel company worldwide by 2027.

Spearheading the growth is the distinguished Centara Grand brand which opened an exquisite new resort in the Maldives earlier this year, following recent luxury openings and renovations in destination hotspots, Osaka and Bangkok.

Coming up later this year is the unveiling of a revitalised version of one of the world’s leading heritage hotels in Hua Hin, Thailand, a country which will also welcome the second Reserve brand in Krabi.

Centara Hotels & Resorts chief executive Thirayuth Chirathivat said: “It is with a great sense of pride that we bring Thai hospitality to the world. We look forward to further growth over the years as we elevate our positioning as a hotel group, opening, restoring and repurposing hotels and resorts in leading destinations around the globe.”

Centara Grand: distinguished accommodations in distinctive destinations

Acclaimed five-star brand Centara Grand has delighted guests with its distinguished hospitality for over four decades.

Today, it continues to expand in dream destinations: back in April of this year, the highly-anticipated Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives opened its doors on The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, the multi-island destination in the Indian Ocean.

The sophisticated private retreat, where gracious Thai hospitality meets Maldivian allure, immerses guests in endless personal space, unrivalled private stretches of beach, world-class dining experiences, and one-of-a-kind, transformative wellness journeys.

From the elegant beachfront and overwater pool villas to gastronomic highlights including a Mediterranean beach club and overwater sunset champagne bar, and holistic wellbeing at Spa Cenvaree Retreat, guests are assured of moments of indulgence and tranquillity in equal measure.

Centara Grand is also elevating hospitality in Asia’s most dynamic gateway cities. Centara Grand Hotel Osaka marked Centara’s inaugural hotel in Japan in 2023, and has quickly become a preferred option for domestic guests, international travellers and local diners.

In Bangkok, the flagship Centara Grand at CentralWorld is the destination-of-choice for high-end travellers. Following an extensive refurbishment, it has reinforced its status as a major Bangkok landmark with its chic rooms & suites and sky-high culinary venues.

Long heralded as Thailand’s number one family resort, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya on Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard, has also been completely transformed.

The multi-award-winning Lost World-themed resort recently renovated its rooms, suites, facilities and water park, positioning it for an exciting new era of family-friendly five-star Thai hospitality.

Nestled on Thailand’s gulf coast, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin is one of the world’s leading heritage hotels, as recognised by CNN Travel, with a history dating back to the 1920s.

The timelessly elegant beachfront retreat, blessed with colonial-style architecture, sweeping green lawns, and a picture-perfect sandy shore, is undergoing a thoughtful restoration programme to elevate the hotel while preserving its essence.

Contemporary flourishes, inspired by the history of the building, complement original features as the charming story of the Railway Hotel is celebrated throughout.

Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives is directly connected to Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, a vibrant underwater world-themed family resort, via a private bridge, affording guests unprecedented access to thrilling water attractions and extended dining experiences at the neighbouring resort should they be so inclined.

The newly built resorts are providing a new vision for Maldivian hospitality, with bespoke concepts to meet the needs of different types of travellers.

Centara now offers a quartet of idyllic island resorts in the Maldives, under four distinct concepts: Centara Grand, Centara, Centara Mirage, and The Centara Collection.

Centara Reserve: a tale of exceptional luxury

Centara Reserve, Centara’s collection of luxury storytelling resorts, promises immersive experiences that weave graceful Thai service and laconic local narratives into every stay.

The beachfront retreat features pool access rooms and ocean-facing villas, plus the world’s first Reserve Spa Cenvaree, curated culinary offerings, and inspiring activities.

Having marked the brand’s debut in late 2021, Centara Reserve Samui has been recognised by numerous prestigious awards including one of Thailand's top 10 luxury “Beach Island Resorts" by Travel + Leisure.

The world’s second Centara Reserve will soon start welcoming guests to a pristine private cove in Thailand’s Krabi province.

The former Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi, which commands unparalleled vistas of towering limestone cliffs and the Andaman Sea, is currently closed for a comprehensive renovation that will see it reimagined as the Centara Reserve Krabi: a secluded haven set to showcase luxurious rooms, suites and villas, bespoke dining, wellness, and personalised experiences that tell the story of this tropical Thai paradise.

Chirathivat said of the upcoming resort: “We are excited to be entering the next phase of our long-term growth strategy as we enhance existing properties and develop new ones through our Centara Grand and Centara Reserve brands to delight new audiences and reward loyal customers. We are certainly anticipating an active and exciting next 40 years as we expand our portfolio and elevate our offerings across the world.”