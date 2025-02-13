AHICE to introduce two new events for the Asian Region

The Asian Hotel Industry Conference & Exhibition (AHICE) is expanding its conference program with the introduction of two new events to the market.

Following a successful debut event in 2024 which welcomed over 500 key industry figures, AHICE South East Asia returns to the region from 24th to 26th February with a programme packed with over 100 insightful speakers and stellar networking opportunities.

Recognised throughout Asia Pacific and beyond as The Hotel Event Where Deals Get Done, AHICE is highly regarded as the largest and most influential hotel conference in Asia Pacific.

The 2025 run will also feature the launch of two new events which gave delegates the opportunity to delve deeper into the worlds of hotel technology and hotel design.

The new InnTECH Hotel Technology Summit and first-ever South East Asia Design Inn Symposium will kick off simultaneously on the second day of the conference.

Technology in the contemporary workplace

InnTECH will involve three hours of panel discussions, keynotes, Q&As, and master-classes firmly focused on the latest and emerging hotel technology.

At a pivotal time in the hotel industry, amid the stratospheric rise of artificial intelligence (AI), this conference will tackle the critical issues in hotel technology and look to ways that technology can be leveraged for greater results.

From AI to procurement software, in-room entertainment, door locking tech, PMS and RMS systems, digital marketing, robots and more, the InnTech Summits will feature rich content targeted at a VIP crowd of hotel investors, owners, GMs, VPs, CEOs and more.

Key sessions include: The Intelligent Guest Journey: Personalisation, Connectivity and Loyalty; Serving Your Guests More Effectively and Boosting Profitability; Agile Revenue & Distribution: Real-Time Strategies For Increasingly Dynamic Markets; Securing Long-Term Value: Workforce, Compliance, and Operational Excellence; and Building For Tomorrow: Data-Driven Development and Sustainable Asset Evolution.

Tony Marshall, vice-president and managing director in the Asia Pacific for hospitality software company Agilysys, a principal partner of AHICE South East Asia, said the conference will provide an important opportunity for industry to connect and collaborate.

Marshall said: “AHICE South East Asia continues to bring together hospitality leaders from across the region to exchange insights, explore new opportunities, and discuss the future of the industry. With a strong line-up of speakers and networking opportunities, this year’s event sets the stage for invaluable conversations on hotel investment and operations, offering key takeaways for businesses looking to stay ahead in this fast-paced industry.”

Elements of design and then some

Meanwhile, on the heels of the successful hotel architecture and interior design conference, Design Inn Symposium Australasia-Pacific, the South East Asia Design Inn Symposium will examine the critical components of hospitality design and explore exciting new properties to open in the region.

Curated by the best creative minds in the business, the South East Asia Design Inn Symposium will offer inspiring masterclasses, project deep-dives and evocative panel sessions featuring leading architects, designers, hotel operators and owners.

Key sessions include: Designing for Adapting Brands: How To Stay On-Brand While Evolving Over Time; Operations In Design: How Functionality Meets Creativity; and a keynote Q&A with Richard Hassell, co-founder and director of WOHA Design, in conversation with Onyx ASW CEO Ivan Sunde.

AHICE South East Asia is supported by leading multinationals including Agilysys, Hilton, IHG, Marriott International, Pan Pacific Hotels Group, and Travel + Leisure Co. as principal partners.