Our top priority is establishing a clear and distinctive identity across Centara’s growing portfolio in the region: Jansson

TDM engages in a discussion with Andrew Jansson, Cluster General Manager of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives & Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, about the competitive Maldivian hospitality, people being the greatest asset and having a strategic plan to offer diverse, thoughtfully designed experiences for guests

Travel Daily Media (TDM): What are your top priorities in the pre-opening phase of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives?

Andrew Jansson (AJ): In the competitive Maldivian hospitality landscape, our top priority is establishing a clear and distinctive identity, both within the destination and across Centara’s growing portfolio in the region.

The opening of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, alongside Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, brings to life The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts—a unique multi-island concept offering guests seamless access to both resorts. This addition also marks our fourth property in the Maldives, joining the rebranded Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa – The Centara Collection in the Ari Atoll, and Centara Ras Fushi, our adults-only haven. Together, these four distinctive properties allow us to cater to a wide range of travellers through diverse, thoughtfully designed experiences—another of our key priorities in the Maldives.

Equally important has been building the right team. From seasoned professionals with experience in remote and logistically challenging resort openings to internal talent drawn from Centara properties worldwide, our pre-opening team blends expertise with the warmth of our signature Thai-inspired hospitality. I believe that people are our greatest asset, and with the right team in place, we can consistently deliver exceptional service and meaningful experiences for our guests.

TDM: Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives opened in November 2024. How has its initial reception been, and what strategies are you implementing to strengthen its position?

AJ: Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives has received exceptional feedback since its opening. We recognised early on that creating a tailored experience for the growing family market in the Maldives would have tremendous appeal, and it’s been exciting to see how well that vision has connected with our guests. Our family-centric amenities—including rooms with bunk beds, an extensive water complex with a lazy river, enhanced safety features in overwater villas, and our unique Candy Spa for children—have been particularly praised. Moving forward, our strategy is to further develop our activities and facilities while establishing ourselves as the definitive first-choice destination for families visiting this island paradise.

TDM: Centara is known for blending Thai hospitality with local cultural influences. How will this be reflected in the guest experience at these two properties?

AJ: The essence of any authentic experience lies in its people, and our local Maldivian team members are the true ambassadors of their culture. While Thai hospitality is celebrated for its warmth and grace, Maldivian hospitality offers a distinct sense of pride and sincerity.

At both of our resorts, we embrace elements of Thai culture through various offerings, such as the Suan Bua Thai restaurant and Thai holistic well-being at Spa Cenvaree, as well as our Thai staff who exemplify gracious Thai hospitality to our guests.

We are fortunate to provide the best of both gracious Thai hospitality and Maldivian charm, creating a guest experience that is not only welcoming but also rich in culture. Our service goes beyond being professional; it is personal. It is about fostering genuine interactions and sharing a passion for making each guest feel truly immersed in this extraordinary setting.

TDM: With an increasing focus on personalisation, sustainability and experiential travel, what unique guest experiences can visitors expect at both properties?

AJ: The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts offers guests the opportunity to experience two unique resort environments in one stay. Guests can choose between the vibrant atmospheres of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, which features an expansive water park, a winding lazy river, rooms with bunk beds, a candy-themed spa, and engaging activities for younger visitors, or the tranquil luxury of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, which provides a sanctuary for wellness journeys and world-class dining. This dual-island setting allows us to customise experiences for a diverse range of travellers.

In addition to personalised stays, we prioritise meaningful travel. Both resorts are committed to marine conservation initiatives, responsible waste management practices, and water conservation systems aimed at minimising our environmental impact while preserving the beauty of the surroundings. Guests can also participate in immersive experiences, such as reef-safe diving, guided snorkelling, wildlife excursions with marine experts, and island trips that celebrate local heritage.

We are dedicated to creating moments that are not only memorable but also mindful, inviting guests to connect more deeply with the destination, its people, and its ecosystem.

TDM: Given Centara’s broader strategy of strengthening its flagship properties, how do these two Maldives resorts contribute to the brand’s global growth vision?

AJ: In recent years, Centara has introduced a series of landmark properties, including the luxurious Centara Reserve Samui, the acclaimed Centara Mirage Resort Dubai, and the striking Centara Grand Hotel Osaka. Our two new Maldives resorts build on this momentum and set the standard for future developments, showcasing Centara’s ability to deliver distinctive, world-class experiences that not only deepen our connection with loyal guests but also inspire new travellers. Both properties play an important role in driving the continued growth and global expansion of our brands, reinforcing our commitment to offering exceptional stays across diverse destinations.

TDM: How do you plan to develop and train your team to maintain Centara’s reputation for excellence at both properties?

AJ: Our focus is on continuously enhancing our products and services across both resorts. We actively engage with our guests and listen carefully to their feedback, as well as insights from our experienced team members. A key part of our approach is a commitment to ongoing development—constantly learning from what works well and identifying areas for further growth. This forward-thinking mindset is at the core of our training approach, ensuring that we’re always evolving and striving for excellence in every aspect of the guest experience.

TDM: With nearly 30 years in hospitality and experience in 14 countries, what key leadership philosophies guide your approach to managing luxury and upscale resorts?

AJ: What’s helped me in my career is approaching every situation with an open mind. Just because something worked at one resort doesn’t mean it’ll work the same at another. Guests all have different expectations, and each team member brings something unique to the table, so you need to be flexible and ready to adapt. When it comes to the concept of upscale and luxury, I’ve learned that this varies by individual. For some, it could mean a spacious three-bedroom sunset villa with all the extras, while for others, it might be a tranquil week away with family. As a hotelier, it’s about anticipating those different needs and delivering experiences that truly matter to each guest.

TDM: This is your fourth resort management role in the Maldives. What unique challenges and opportunities do you anticipate with these two Centara properties?

AJ: The Maldives continues to grow as a world-class destination, with a wave of new developments reflecting both its enduring appeal and the strength of its global brand. As travel demands evolve and new markets emerge, we see exciting opportunities ahead. With the launch of The Atollia, we aim to play a key role in this growth by offering guests expanded access to experiences across our two new resorts. From exceptional dining and rejuvenating spa treatments to immersive activities and curated excursions, we look forward to being part of shaping the future of hospitality in the Maldives.