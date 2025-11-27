Centara Reveals Strong ESG Progress

Centara Hotels & Resorts announces significant progress across its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) pillars, reaffirming its commitment to driving sustainable tourism and elevating Thailand’s hospitality sector through responsible and forward-thinking business practices.

Guided by its core philosophy of delivering warm Thai hospitality enriched with innovation, family values, and environmental responsibility, Centara continues to strengthen its long-term sustainability framework to ensure meaningful and measurable impacts for its guests, local communities, and the planet.

“Business growth must go hand-in-hand with responsibility toward society, the environment, and the communities we serve,” said Thirayuth Chirathivat, Chief Executive Officer of Centara Hotels & Resorts “Achieving GSTC certification across all properties and making strong progress in reducing waste and emissions demonstrates our long-term commitment to environmental stewardship. We remain dedicated to innovating and advancing our ESG initiatives to create a meaningful, lasting impact, while providing exceptional, sustainable travel experiences for generations to come.”

A Blueprint for a Brighter Future

Centara has been steadfast in advancing its environmental management practices since 2009, approaching two decades of tangible progress across all areas of ESG.

In line with its long-term sustainability vision, Centara has introduced the C-E-N-T-A-R-A Sustainability Blueprint, a comprehensive strategic framework that guides the company’s sustainable development in seven priority areas. This serves as the foundation for future initiatives, ensuring that environmental stewardship remains central to the group’s business operations.

Environmental Excellence – Progressing Towards Net Zero

Centara prioritises efficient resource management to reduce emissions and accelerate the transition toward a low-carbon future. Key achievements include:

Reduction of Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Target to reduce GHG emissions per occupied room by 40% by 2029, compared to the 2019 baseline.

Achieved a 35% reduction to date, outperforming Thailand’s hotel industry average by 51.9%, as benchmarked by the Cornell Hotel Sustainability Benchmarking Index (CHSB).

Centara is committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, based on three strategic pathways:

Reducing emissions intensity by 40% by 2029.

Advancing sustainable supply chain practices through low-carbon and sustainable materials.

Aligning financing and investment decisions with environmental objectives.

Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency

Solar cells installed at 14 hotels, reducing carbon emissions by more than 2,970 tonnes of CO₂e, equivalent to planting over 300,000 trees.

From January to October 2025, Centara generated 4,780 MWh of clean energy, accounting for 4% of total electricity use.

Implementation of advanced efficiency systems such as smart sensors, Energy Management Systems (EMS), district cooling, and building management systems.

Water Management

Achieved a 30.1% reduction in water consumption, surpassing the target of 20% (based on the 2019 baseline).

Recycled over 454,416m³ of treated wastewater for landscape irrigation across hotel properties in 2025.

Waste Management

Reduced waste to landfill by 24.5%, exceeding the 20% reduction target (2019 baseline).

Achieved an average recycling rate of 28.9%.

Produced upcycled items such as bags and hats from plastic (PET) bottles, totalling 3,872kg across four hotels in Krabi.

Social Commitment and Community Empowerment

Centara continues to invest in community and social development, with long-running programmes designed to enhance living standards, create economic opportunities, and nurture inclusive growth. These initiatives include:

Since 2017, Centara has partnered with Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) Thailand to donate surplus food to communities in need, reducing food waste and alleviating hunger.

Through the “One Hotel, One Product” programme and community markets, Centara has provided over 6,300m² of complimentary retail space for local entrepreneurs to sell their goods, while supporting more than 6,000 local products.

Commitment to inclusive employment, including hiring people with disabilities above the legal requirement and providing opportunities for senior workers.

Dedication to cultivating a supportive, progressive, and engaging workplace through its “The Place to Be – Best Workplace” philosophy.

Governance and Ethics

Centara is committed to conducting business with transparency, accountability, and strong ethical standards:

Achieved an “Excellent” (five-star) Corporate Governance rating for the sixth consecutive year from the Thai Institute of Directors Association.

A member of the Thai Private Sector Collective Action Coalition Against Corruption (CAC) since 2016, with three consecutive membership renewals.

Recipient of the CAC Change Agent Award for two consecutive years.