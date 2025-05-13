Centara Hotels & Resorts Makes The Maldives The Place To Be For Luxury Fun In The Sun

Truly one of the great tropical destinations of Asia, the Maldives is known for its picture-perfect islands, azure waters and powdery white sand beaches. Now one of the great hotel brands of Asia, Centara Hotels & Resorts, is making this tropical paradise more accessible than ever before with four luxury resorts that offer travellers the perfect option for their holiday needs. Four dazzling resorts, four distinct experiences. Centara is making the Maldives – traditionally the preserve of luxury travellers and honeymooners – a dream destination for all where they can enjoy unforgettable vacations and create everlasting memories. With the debut of the spectacular new multi-island destination The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara now offers romantic couples, fun-loving families and experience-seeking friends a choice of Centara, Centara Mirage, The Centara Collection and Centara Grand resorts. All four idyllic retreats are conveniently located a short speedboat or seaplane ride from Malé’s Velana International Airport. Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives A haven of Thai-inspired hospitality and Maldivian allure, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives is one of the two resorts located in The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts. This sophisticated retreat offers 142 elegantly designed beachfront and overwater villas or residences, each with a private pool or Jacuzzi or both.

Opportunity abounds for day after day of tropical fun in the sun, with resort facilities including a main pool with private serenity pool, Kids’ Club and E-Zone for tots and teens, fitness centre and SPA Cenvaree Retreat. As Centara’s premier spa experience, SPA Cenvaree Retreat is a sanctuary of holistic well-being where nature’s healing essence and time-honoured traditions are blended into curative and transformative spa journeys. These are designed to nurture the mind, revitalise the body and restore inner harmony. From signature rituals that embody traditional healing to couples’ treatments and rejuvenating beauty therapies that illuminate inner radiance, each is tailored to detoxify, energize, and harmonise body and mind, fostering a sense of renewal and tranquility.

Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives’ restaurants and bars serve up a world of flavours, where meals can be enjoyed against the beautiful backdrop of the Indian Ocean. The inviting all-day restaurant The Gallery features live tandoor and teppan grills, Mediterranean beach club Bluefin offers fresh seafood and live music, Sunset Social is a premier Champagne bar, and The Club is an exclusive fine-dining venue serving expertly paired tapas and wines. The swim-up bar Coco Drift is the perfect spot for sipping on a refreshment or two. For more information or to make a booking, go to Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives now. Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is the second resort situated in The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, a vibrant underwater world-themed oasis where parents and kids can enjoy boundless family fun and adventure in paradise.

The resort embodies the Mirage concept, which represents Centara’s commitment to providing a fully themed family experience where every moment is filled with excitement, wonder and discovery. There’s a large water park with lagoon pools, mini atolls, slides and the Maldives’ longest lazy river, SPA Cenvaree, an orchid garden and kids Candy Spa, kids’ club and games room. The 145 spacious beachfront and overwater villas come with a Jacuzzi or pool and boast breathtaking views of the lagoon or beachfront, immersing guests into the natural beauty of the Maldives. They exude a welcoming contemporary beach style ambiance and are thoughtfully designed for family comfort, with a dining table and private outdoor bathtub. Bunk beds are available in all family room types and connecting rooms are also available. Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives’ six restaurants and bars provide a choice of delectable cuisine, and there’s a bar beach, bar pool and scrumptious bar ice cream at hand as well. The Sailhouse serves up international fare throughout the day, Aqua offers authentic osteria charm with its sumptuous seafood and Italian family-style sharing platters, and Suan Bua boasts fantastic Thai dishes as well as an amazing omakase experience. Rum Bar is set right on the beach with a laid-back tropical feel and a menu of light snacks, beers, wines and exotic cocktails, the playful Dolphin Bar is the spot for refreshments and light bites while basking in the sun, and whimsical Scoops serves up delightful ice cream and plenty of fun. For more information or to make a booking, go to Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives now.

Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection is a one-of-a-kind resort for all explorers – including nature lovers and culture seekers – wanting to discover the amazing natural beauty of the dreamy destination that is the Maldives. Active couples, families and friends holidaying together are free to embark on journeys of tropical discovery – be it snorkelling on the award-winning house reef, taking a deep dive into the marine world with PADI-certified scuba trips, explorations of an ancient shipwreck, or an excursion to see majestic whale sharks.

This luxury all-inclusive resort offers a rejuvenating island experience where Maldivian-Thai charm and character intertwines with breathtaking nature and unparalleled underwater treasures waiting to be explored. The 112 luxurious beachfront and overwater pool villas boast their own balcony or terrace affording stunning lagoon and Indian Ocean views. A number of the room types offer direct lagoon access, and some have a private pool. The Family Overwater Villa with Kids Bedroom is ideally suited to families, and includes bunk beds and Playstation game consoles. Resort facilities include a beachfront swimming pool and children’s pool, E-zone for teenagers, Camp Safari for younger children, tennis, badminton and volleyball, and watersports like sailing, windsurfing and kayaking. SPA Cenvaree meanwhile offers pampering and wellness indulgence in sophisticated spa suites.

The five restaurants and bars at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection promise a tantalizing exploration of exotic flavours. Reef serves international cuisine ranging from local Maldivian specialties to English breakfast to Chinese dim sum, Mare Azzurro offers seafood and authentic Italian, and Suan Bua delivers a taste of traditional Thai cuisine. At Aqua a delicious aperitif can be enjoyed at dusk against a lagoon backdrop, while Coral Bar and Lounge tempts with an array of island-style cocktails. For more information or to make a booking, go to Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection now. Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives is a vibrant adults-only haven for indulgence, connection, and rejuvenation, an all-inclusive luxury resort with immaculate white sand beaches and a lagoon teeming with marine life. An intimate hideaway made for romance where couples can escape the everyday and savour complete relaxation and rejuvenation, it offers 140 beachfront and overwater villas each with a balcony or terrace and offering stunning sea views. Some of the villas feature outdoor bathtubs and direct steps down to the reef, for that immersive Maldivian experience.

Couples have an array of activities and experiences at hand to enhance their holiday, from beach games and sunset cruises to island-hopping adventures and water sports like windsurfing, paddle boarding, kayaking, snorkelling and catamaran sailing. There’s an onsite PADI-certified dive centre, with a house reef only 20 m off the beach and some of the area’s top dive sites within easy reach. Amazing underwater weddings and other ceremonies can be arranged, for truly magical moments to always cherish.