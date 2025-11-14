David Morell appointed executive chef at Centara Reserve Samui

Centara Hotels & Resorts luxury flagship Centara Reserve Samui recently appointed David Morell as its new executive chef.

Bringing over two decades of international culinary experience gained from some of the world's most prestigious kitchens, Morell will oversee the resort's entire culinary operations, encompassing six distinctive culinary venues and bars, including in-room dining, banqueting, and bespoke guest experiences.

Resort general manager Neil Lii said of the new appointee: “David brings a wealth of creativity and leadership that perfectly aligns with our culinary direction. We are excited for our guests to experience his fresh perspective and signature style.”

Guests can look forward to Morell's debut festive menu at the resort's signature Reserve Celebrations this December, along with a series of curated tasting events throughout the season.

Getting to know David Morell

Morell joins Centara Reserve Samui with an impressive background spanning leading international hospitality brands, including Marriott International, Shangri-La, Banyan Tree, Hyatt International, Dusit Thani Bangkok, and Mandarin Oriental Bangkok. He also honed his craft at Restaurant Lorenz Adlon, the Michelin-starred fine dining restaurant at Hotel Adlon Kempinski in Germany, where he played a key culinary role.

A native of Germany, his culinary philosophy embraces the concept of Reserve Gastronome: delightfully unpretentious, intimate, and driven by genuine passion for flavour.

His vision at Centara Reserve Samui is to elevate the resort's gastronomic identity through refined yet approachable menus inspired by Thai flavours, crafted with locally sourced and sustainable ingredients.

Guests can expect modern dining experiences that celebrate the essence of Samui's rich culinary landscape across the resort's destination restaurants, including Act 5, Sa-Nga, The Terrace, and Salt Society Beach Bar & Kitchen.

He said of his new post: “I am thrilled to join the talented team at Centara Reserve Samui and to share my passion for creating memorable dining experiences that resonate with both authenticity and creativity. My philosophy is simple: food should tell a story, one that honours its origins while inspiring the senses."