Airbus: The Asia-Pacific will require 19,560 new aircraft over the next two decades

Airbus released its latest regional market forecast on Saturday, 15th November, projecting that the Asia-Pacific aviation sector will require 19,560 new aircraft over the next 20 years.

This demand represents 46 percent of the global requirement for 42,520 new aircraft over the timeframe.

Anand Stanley, President of Airbus Asia-Pacific, presented the update during the Association of Asia-Pacific Airlines’ (AAPA) Annual Assembly of Presidents in Bangkok, underscoring the region’s continued growth and importance in the global aviation market.

Stanley remarked: “The Asia-Pacific region is entering an exciting phase of growth, fuelled by strong demand for air travel and logistics. Airbus is committed to partnering with airlines across the region to deliver innovative and sustainable fleet solutions.”

Fleet expansion and passenger traffic are spurring demand

The Asia-Pacific forecast, which includes China and India, reflects the region’s continued fleet expansion, driven by rising passenger traffic.

The region is projected to see annual growth of 4.4 percent, outpacing the global average of 3.6 percent.

The region will continue to drive global demand for widebody types such as the A330neo and A350 Family, with a requirement for around 3,500 aircraft; this represents 43 percent of global demand in the larger size categories.

Meanwhile, the forecast anticipates the need for 16,100 single-aisle aircraft, such as the A220 and A320neo Family, to support the region’s short-to medium haul routes.

Airbus estimates that nearly 68 percent of the aircraft deliveries will support fleet expansion, while 32 percent will replace older models, significantly contributing to decarbonisation efforts.

Likewise, the next generation of Airbus widebody aircraft offers an immediate 25 percent improvement in fuel efficiency and a corresponding reduction in carbon emissions.

Forecast for cargo and passenger markets

Meanwhile, the cargo segment Asia-Pacific is projected to sustain a fleet of around 850 cargo aircraft, representing roughly one-third of the global freighter fleet.

Of these, approximately 250 will be new-build aircraft, primarily widebodies, reflecting the strong and growing demand for air freight across Asia–Pacific.

The all-new A350F, based on the proven A350 platform, is poised to meet this demand with superior efficiency, reduced CO2 emissions, and best-in-class economics. The A350F also complies with the latest ICAO emissions standards, positioning it as the frontrunner in the large freighter market.

At the same time, the A350 has established itself in the passenger market as the leader for long range operations out of the region, with some 315 A350s already in service in Asia and the Pacific.

The aircraft operate from the region on some of the longest flights in the world, including non-stop service from Singapore to New York.

Likewise, the A330ceo replacement cycle is underway, with around 550 A330ceos currently operating in the region.

The A330neo is positioned as the natural replacement, offering a seamless transition for airlines, with commonality in pilot training and technical operations between the two models.