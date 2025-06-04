48% of Indian international travellers are Millennials and Gen Z: ACKO India Travel Report 2025

According to the report, Millennials and older Gen Zs are leading the charge in international travel, making up 48% of outbound travellers, with 36% under the age of 35. Young, mobile, and experience-driven, these travellers are redefining why, where, and how India explores the world. Whether it’s for work, weddings, wellness, or wanderlust, often combined in a single trip, this generation is planning longer, deeper, and more meaningful journeys.

India’s outbound travel accelerates

Based on over 49,000 travel insurance policies covering more than 102,000 travellers, the report indicates a strong surge in international travel from India. Driven by rising incomes, increased connectivity, and a global-first mindset across Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities, outbound travel is projected to exceed $55 billion by 2034, with FY 2024 alone witnessing a 25% rise in overseas spending, reaching $31.7 billion.

The rise of the modern Indian traveller

Today’s traveller is young, digitally savvy, and well-informed, with protection top of mind. In fact, 99.48% of ACKO’s travellers opted for medical insurance, while 83% chose comprehensive plans covering disruptions such as baggage loss and delays. This reflects a growing preference for risk-managed, seamless travel.

Women travellers close the gender gap

Another significant trend: Women now make up 43% of India’s international travellers. The narrowing gender gap reflects a notable cultural shift — as more women take to the skies, their growing independence and appetite for adventure are reshaping travel norms. From solo trips to all-women getaways and family holidays, female travellers are making their mark on India’s global travel story.

Where India’s heading: Top international hotspots

According to ACKO’s travel insurance data, the top destinations for Indian travellers in 2024 include: Thailand (13%), UAE (10%), USA (6%), Vietnam (5%), Indonesia (5%). Visa ease, social media trends, and flight accessibility are key drivers behind these choices. Two distinct traveller segments emerged: Beach

lovers, flocking to sunny spots like Phuket, Bali, and Da Nang and City explorers, heading to global hubs such as Dubai, New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

Travel mishaps are common and costly

Despite the joys of exploration, many travellers face disruptions that lead to significant expenses. Medical claims comprise 33% of payouts, averaging ₹16,542 per claim. The UK and USA emerge as the most expensive countries for outpatient care. Delayed baggage accounts for 25% of travel insurance claims, with an average payout of ₹17,379. The UK, Schengen countries, and the USA report the highest incidents. Trip rescheduling (due to delays, missed connections, or cancellations) results in major claims, with an average payout of ₹72,428.

“India’s travellers are stepping into the world with newfound energy and confidence, but each trip also comes with uncertainty. Our report reinforces the importance of smart planning and comprehensive insurance to ensure every journey stays on track. Travel today is more than a break, it is a statement of freedom, curiosity, and connection. And as more Indians take to the skies, it is clear we are not just travelling more, we are travelling smarter. ACKO offers travel protection plans that are easy to access, affordable, and tailored to modern travel needs, from medical emergencies to baggage delays, helping travellers explore the world with confidence and peace of mind,” said ACKO spokesperson.