67% of California Voters Support Continuing High-Speed Rail Project

As the California legislature considers a new proposal from Governor Gavin Newsom to invest $1 billion a year in California High-Speed Rail, a recent poll has found that 67% of registered voters statewide support continuing the project, with 33% opposed.

That represents an over 10% increase in support compared to other polls conducted in recent years. A 2022 Los Angeles Times/UC Berkeley Institute of Government Studies poll found that 56% of registered California voters supported continued construction of the high-speed rail project, compared to 35% opposed.

The new poll, commissioned by Politico and UC Berkeley’s Jack Citrin Center for Public Opinion Research, also found that 82% of Democrats support continued construction of the project, as well as 63% of Independents, and 42% of Republicans, according to the survey.

“California voters are tired of traffic jams and airport delays,” said Andy Kunz, President & CEO of U.S. High Speed Rail. “Support for the California High-Speed Rail project is growing as the state’s transportation system continues to grind to a halt.”

Of all the registered voters in the state, Los Angeles and Bay Area voters are the most supportive of continuing California High-Speed Rail, the survey found.

71% of registered voters in both major metropolitan areas responded yes to the question, “Do you support or oppose California continuing the state's high-speed rail project?”

Meanwhile, 68% of respondents in the Inland Empire; 64% in Orange County/San Diego, and 56% in the Central Valley said they support continuing the high-speed rail project.

The Politico/UC Berkeley poll was conducted on the TrueDot.ai platform from April 1, 2025 to April 14, 2025 among 1,025 California registered voters. Verasight provided the registered voter sample, which included randomly sampled voters from the California voter file. The modeled error estimate for the voter survey is plus or minus five percentage points.

U.S. High Speed Rail convenes designers, builders, suppliers, and project owners to advocate for high-speed rail across America.