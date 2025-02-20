The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) announced that Air New Zealand has joined AAPA with immediate effect. “We are delighted that Air New Zealand is joining AAPA. Air New Zealand’s important role in connecting New Zealand to the world and its strong international outlook will reinforce the collective advocacy of airlines in the Asia Pacific region in areas such as sustainability, supply chain recovery and smooth cross border travel,” said Subhas Menon, Director General of AAPA.

Greg Foran, the Chief Executive Officer of Air New Zealand, said, “Aviation is a complex and evolving industry, with airlines around the world navigating similar challenges and opportunities in the coming decades. Joining the AAPA will ensure we can share learnings with our regional counterparts, to ensure a thriving Asia Pacific aviation industry into the future.”