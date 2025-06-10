Abercrombie & Kent expands its roster of Egyptian Small Group Journeys

Global luxury travel firm Abercrombie & Kent (A&K) expands its roster of Small Group Journeys to Egypt through two new itineraries and new departure dates for its classic Egypt in a Week tour.

The new Small Group Journeys come just in time for the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, one of the most highly anticipated events to happen in Egypt in recent years.

Those taking part in these unique trips will be among the first to view the full scope of treasures of King Tutankhamun at the Grand Egyptian Museum, experience the rare privilege of touching the ancient paws of the Sphinx on an exclusive private visit, and make holiday memories that will last a lifetime.

A&K director of global group product Suzanne Teng said of this momentous new offering: “With the highly anticipated official opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum this summer, we are excited to introduce our guests to this extraordinary cultural landmark. We’ve expanded our offering of Small Group Journeys to provide guests with a variety of ways to explore Egypt, and the museum’s breathtaking collections, all while enjoying the exceptional service A&K is known for.”

A&K has a longstanding relationship with the Nile, which dates back to 1977 when founder Geoffrey Kent, inspired by an encounter with David Niven on the set of Death on the Nile, launched the company’s first Nile River cruise.

Today, its fleet of A&K Sanctuary riverboats offer exceptional experiences and the opportunity to explore Egypt’s extraordinary sights along the banks of the storied river.

This established presence means that A&K offers unparalleled access and expertise in Egypt, providing travellers with an unforgettable journey through time.

Tailormade Journeys through an ancient land

With a complete offering of six Small Group Journeys, plus unlimited options for private Tailormade Journeys, there’s never been a better time to explore the Land of the Pharaohs.

Travel aboard the signature fleet of A&K Sanctuary riverboats, complete with private docks away from the crowds, seamlessly blending sophistication with thoughtful service.

Egypt and the Nile with Exclusive VIP Experience (25th October to 3rd November)

Experience Egypt as a special guest of Amr Badr, SVP of A&K Egypt and the Middle East. Enjoy an exclusive welcome cocktail and dinner hosted at his breathtaking private residence, joined by prominent figures from Egyptian society. Amr brings a wealth of local knowledge, engaging storytelling and personal connections that will immerse you deeply into the essence of Egyptian culture. Cruise along the Nile for four nights aboard Sun Boat IV, an A&K Sanctuary, guided by an expert Egyptologist, descending into tombs, standing at the feet of the Sphinx and gazing upon the twin temples at Abu Simbel.

A Nile Cruise for the Holiday Season (20th - 29th December)

Give your family the ultimate holiday gift aboard A&K’s four-night exclusive charter of Sun Boat III. On a private visit specially arranged by A&K, enter the Wahtye Tomb at Sakkara, discovered only recently after some 4,400 years, visit the new Grand Egyptian Museum and fly by privately chartered air to Abu Simbel. Celebrate in unforgettable style, creating memories rich in history and culture for generations to share.

Egypt in a Week (New dates in September, November, and December)

Launched earlier in 2025, Egypt in a Week is ideal for travellers seeking Egypt’s most iconic sights in just over a week. With five newly added departures in September, November and December, guests have more chances to witness the iconic pyramids of Giza, Luxor’s stunning temples and the majestic Nile aboard the elegant Sun Boat IV, capturing the essence of Egypt without compromise.