Luxury travel firm Abercrombie & Kent (A&K) announced the launch of Ancient Kingdoms and Dynasties: A Journey by Private Jet, an unparalleled offer that combines two extraordinary journeys into one remarkable experience.

Travellers who book this particular A&K journey will receive a complimentary nine-night Crystal cruise.

This exclusive pairing seamlessly blends the thrill of exploring the world’s most captivating destinations by private jet with the refined elegance of Crystal’s ocean voyages.

A&K senior vice-president for private jet and special interest travel Ann Epting said: “As sister companies under A&K Travel Group (AKTG), this unprecedented collaboration between A&K and Crystal offers travellers a unique opportunity to experience the pinnacle of both air and sea adventures in one extraordinary experience.”

A journey into timeless wonders

The adventure begins in Barcelona, where guests embark on a nine-night Crystal cruise aboard Crystal Symphony from 15th September to 4th October, exploring Spain and its islands, Morocco, and Portugal from the comfort of a Sapphire Veranda Suite.

In Lisbon, no more than 48 guests then board the A&K Private Jet for a 25-day global expedition to nine countries across three continents to explore the timeless monuments and great civilisations that shaped our world today.

Travel back in time while exploring Tanzania’s Stone Town, the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Oman, India’s spectacular temples, the Angkor complex in Cambodia, and more, ending in Malta with a traditional musical parade given in honour of A&K’s Private Jet guests.

Inspiring guides

In addition to these, A&K also announced the addition of two new special guests who will illuminate the experience and bring the destinations to life.

The host on this journey is A&K brand ambassador Fernando Barroso de Oliveira.

From polar expeditions and hosted land journeys to countless Crystal cruises, his formidable expertise and unique zest for life set the stage for an unforgettable adventure.

Born and raised in Portugal, he will welcome guests to his home country and share his own special brand of joie de vivre and passion for travel throughout the journey.

In addition, foreign correspondent and editor Martin Regg Cohn will be conducting lectures and sharing his insights with guests.

With extensive experience reporting from over 40 countries and interviewing luminaries ranging from the Dalai Lama to Benjamin Netanyahu, his wealth of experience in Asia and the Middle East makes him the ideal companion on the Ancient Kingdoms & Dynasties Journey.

Cohn remarked: “I’m intrigued by the core themes that focus on ancient kingdoms. It reminds me of what I found so appealing as a foreign correspondent: travelling to get a closer look at our cultural roots, while also seeing the historical roots of today’s conflicts. In short, connecting the dots on the map.”