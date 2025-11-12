Abercrombie & Kent launches destination management company in South Korea

Global luxury travel firm Abercrombie & Kent (A&K) launches its new South Korea destination management company, a move that reinforces its position as the world's largest network of luxury DMCs.

To date, A&K’s international network is made up of over 3,000 staff in more than 70 offices in 83 countries.

Operating from Seoul, the new DMC strengthens A&K's access to South Korea's thriving cultural landscape at a moment when the country has emerged as Asia's most compelling cosmopolitan alternative.

The launch comes as global interest in K-culture accelerates, from K-pop and K-dramas to trendsetting design, beauty innovation, and Seoul's dynamic culinary scene, positioning South Korea as one of 2026's destinations to watch.

A&K Travel Group (AKTG) chief destination officer Rebecca Osman remarked: "South Korea represents the convergence of ancient tradition and contemporary innovation that defines modern luxury travel. This new DMC allows us to unlock authentic Korean experiences for our guests and trade partners, from Seoul's cutting-edge neighbourhoods to centuries-old palaces and the country's remarkable culinary heritage."

A reflection of current trends

South Korea's emergence mirrors broader shifts in Asian luxury travel.

As Japan approaches capacity post-pandemic, discerning travellers seek authentic cultural immersion in destinations where cutting-edge innovation coexists with preserved heritage.

South Korea delivers precisely this balance, from hyper-modern Seoul to Buddhist temples in rural Gyeongju, each experience revealing facets of a culture simultaneously ancient and pioneering.

A perfectly-timed launch

The launch comes as accessibility to South Korea reaches unprecedented levels.

Virgin Atlantic's daily nonstop flights from London to Seoul launch in early 2026, whilst major US hubs including Atlanta, Dallas–Fort Worth, and San Francisco already offer direct connections, making Seoul more accessible than ever for travellers.

The Seoul DMC will provide comprehensive ground services to tour operators, cruise lines, meeting planners, and travel advisors through exclusively business-to-business partnerships.

A&K's deep local expertise combined with 24-hour support ensures seamless execution from the moment guests arrive until their final departure, whether exploring traditional hanok villages, accessing private culinary experiences, or discovering the innovations shaping Seoul's reputation as Asia's design capital.

Ongoing regional expansion

Likewise, the debut of the new DMC accelerates A&K's strategic expansion following recent DMC openings in Mexico, Indonesia, and strategic acquisitions in the Nordics and Bolivia.

The company's global DMC network now provides unparalleled coverage across destinations experiencing surging luxury travel demand.

The new facility also strengthens A&K's DMC network across Northeast Asia, where the company has operated for 42 years from its Hong Kong office.

With established offices in Shanghai, Beijing and Tokyo, and sales coverage in Taiwan and Mongolia, A&K offers unmatched regional reach across a destination experiencing unprecedented interest.

The Seoul DMC enables both standalone Korean itineraries and seamless multi-country programmes across the region.