Advantage Travel Partnership announces Madrid as host city for 2026 annual conference

Advantage Travel Partnership is delighted to announce that Madrid, Spain, will host its highly anticipated 2026 Annual Conference. The premier industry event will take place over three nights beginning Monday, 11 May 2026, bringing together travel professionals from across the partnership and wider travel industry for an exceptional programme of business sessions, networking and cultural experiences.

Madrid has been selected as the conference destination for its unparalleled accessibility, vibrant cosmopolitan atmosphere and position as a global hub for both leisure and business travel. The Spanish capital welcomes nearly 11 million leisure visitors and over one million business travellers annually, offering the ideal blend of culture, innovation and connectivity for what is one of the travel industry’s annual go- to events.

"Madrid will be the perfect host destination for our 2026 event. A city where business dynamism meets cultural richness, creating the ideal environment for collaboration and growth," said Julia Lo Bue-Said OBE, CEO, Advantage Travel Partnership. "Following the tremendous success of our Malta conference, which attendees rated as our finest yet, we're committed to raising the bar even higher and creating an unforgettable experience in one of Europe's most exciting cities."

The thoughtfully curated three-day experience will feature:

Thought-provoking keynote presentations from influential industry leaders

Specialised content streams tailored for business travel and leisure travel professionals

Interactive workshops designed to spark innovation and collaboration

Memorable social experiences showcasing Madrid's unique character

Immersive initiatives reflecting the partnership's commitment to responsible travel

Lo Bue-Said continued: “We remain fully committed to our annual conference possessing the extraordinary power to create positive change, bridge cultures, foster peace and inspire communities. Delegates will explore relevant and vital themes defining the industry's future while celebrating their role as ambassadors of transformation and architects of a more sustainable, interconnected world.”

Registration details and additional programme information will be announced soon.