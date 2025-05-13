Travel Daily Media

Agents can now access Skytrans content via Sabre

The partnership will help Skytrans significantly expand its reach

Oceania
Content from Australian airline Skytrans is available via travel tech firm Sabre’s digital marketplace.

Content from Australian airline Skytrans is available via travel tech firm Sabre’s digital marketplace.

Thanks to this development, agents can now access Skytrans fares and offers through a highly efficient system that allows them to seamlessly shop and book flights and routes with the airline.

This is expected to significantly expand Skytrans’ reach and business growth, allowing the airline to distribute fares and ancillary content to Sabre-connected travel agencies and corporate travel buyers in Australia. 

Furthermore, this collaboration also strengthens Sabre’s position in the Australian marketplace, offering Sabre-connected travel sellers access to more diverse domestic airline options to create personalized offers for travellers.

A necessary development 

Skytrans provides flights between Cairns, Cape York and the Whitsunday Coast. In line with its growth strategy and commitment to meeting traveller demand, the Queensland carrier will soon commence flying from Sydney to Lord Howe Island, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. 

As part of Avia Solutions Group, the airline has also added new Airbus A319 aircraft to its fleet.

Airline revenue and network manager Paul Williams remarked: “Choosing to join Sabre’s global travel marketplace is an important milestone for Skytrans, with the addition of Sydney to Lord Howe flights and growing interest in our other destinations.”

For his part, Sabre Travel Solutions vice-president for agency sales and airline distribution in the Asia Pacific Brett Thorstad expressed delight over welcoming Skytrans into the Sabre global marketplace, adding that it will help grow their core business.

Thorstad said: “This agreement underscores our commitment to enable airlines of all sizes to offer more choice and flexibility to travellers, whether they want to explore major cities or more remote destinations.”

